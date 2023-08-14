Today’s Headlines: Uzodinma Drops Deputy, Pick Woman As New Running Mate; Abbas Condemn Zaria Killings

Imo Guber: Uzodinma Drops Deputy, Picks Woman as New Running Mate

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo has picked Mrs. Chinyere Ekomaru as his running mate for the 11 November governorship election in the state and dropping his current deputy, Professor Placid Njoku.

According to the the Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the unveiling took place at an All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri.

The governor also presented his scorecard under his 3R Government of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery from 15 January 2020 to date.

He said his administration had laid the foundation for growth in all sectors of the economy and would consolidate on them to deliver an industrial, prosperous and safe Imo in the coming years.

Abbas condemns Zaria killings

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the killing of two persons in a recent bandits attack in the Zaria area of Kaduna State.

Abbas, who represents Zaria Federal Constituency, expressed deep concerns about the recurring attacks in the area and emphasised the importance of protecting the lives and property of Nigerians.

A statement on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Krishi, quoted the Speaker as demanding a thorough investigation into the attack, while also condoling with the families of the slain residents.

“The attack that led to the killing of our two innocent brothers at Kofar Gayan was most calamitous, horrendous, tragic, heinous, and disgusting.

Apologise to Nigerians for bad governance –LP tells APC.

The Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation has asked the All Progressive Congress (APC) to apologise to Nigerians for bad governance since it came to power.

The indictment was contained in an article by the Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Balogun Osuntokun, at the weekend.Osuntokun described the three months administration of President Bola Tinubu-led administration as 76 days of gross darkness.

According to the campaign DG, after over 60 days in office, Nigerians have been at the receiving end of unplanned, ill-thought policies that have resulted in exponential increase in the prices of goods and services, decline in National Savings Rate and erosion of disposable incomes of Nigerians, increasing poverty and insecurity.

He said: “The list is unending, confusing, most unfortunate and lamentable! There is a clear lack of grasp of undergirding ethos of good governance predicated on short, medium and long-term stimulus strategy and policies.

“Nigeria can ill afford this experimental leadership approach and foray into governance by stealth with no imagination, deep thinking, substance and concrete ameliorative policies.

NIS boss warns against illegal migration, drug abuse

The acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Mrs Caroline Adepoju, has warned parents and girls to be wary of irregular migration which has claimed the lives of numerous young Nigerians.

Adepoju gave the warning at the 20th Outreach of the August Girls’ Assembly, one of the largest gatherings of girls in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the outreach, with the theme: “Christian Culture,” was organised by Worth-in-Womanhood arm of the Vine Branch Church Ministry.

Adepoju noted that illegal migrants face many difficulties such as harsh weather conditions and predators who either feed on them or harvest their organs for sale in a crude manner.

“Parents protect your children from those who want to exploit them by luring them abroad.

“And, girls don’t follow anyone who wants to take you abroad by road without telling your parents,” Adepoju warned.

