Today’s Headlines: Uzodinma Confident Of Victory In Imo Gov Election, We Met Bad Economy- FG

Uzodinma Confident Of Victory In Imo Gov Election

Photo credit: channels television

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, says he is confident that his achievements in the last three and a half years will secure his re-election ambition on November 11.

Uzodimma disclosed this on Sunday at the second edition of the Orlu Zone Development Forum Summit 2023 which was held at the Nkwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of Imo State. The forum — an apolitical and non-partisan organization of stakeholders and leaders of Imo West Senatorial District extraction, also known as Orlu zone — aims primarily to address issues that affect the development, progress, peace and unity of Orlu zone.

(Photo credit: Google)

We Met Bad Economy- FG

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Federal Government, on Monday, said it inherited a bad economy with an unacceptable high rate of unemployment.

The government also assured Nigerians that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will not rely on borrowing and that he had pledged to be transparent, honest and accountable to the people.

Meanwhile, the President has promised to create about 50 million jobs through the Ministry of Trade and Investment.

Protest Rocks Ekiti APC Secretariat After LG Chairman Slapped Councillor For Asking Him To Give Account Of Stewardship

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The Chairman of the Ekiti South West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Sikira Apolola has allegedly assaulted the leader of the Legislative Arm of the council, Gbenga Akomolede, SaharaReporters has gathered.

Apolola was said to have slapped the Akomolede last week in Ilawe-Ekiti, an action which led to a massive protest by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the local government.

Tinubu’s Electoral Victory Will Not Be Overturned- Senator Eze

Photo credit: daily post

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Information, Kenneth Eze, has insisted that nobody will overturn the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Eze urged the leadership and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State and Nigerians at large to dispel fears that the victory of President Bola Tinubu could be overturned, as rumoured by the opposition.

He made this known while addressing Ebonyi Central APC executives and other leaders of the party, who paid him a courtesy visit to mark the Ezza Ezekuna Ukaku New Yam festival at his country home at Onueke, Ezza South LGA of Ebonyi State.

