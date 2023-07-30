Today’s Headlines: Uzodimma to military: Bring Simon Ekpa to Nigeria to sit-at-home with us, I followed gunmen to save many lives –Akwa Okuko

Uzodinma to military: Bring Simon Ekpa to Nigeria to sit-at-home with us.

Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo state, has called for the extradition of Simon Ekpa to Nigeria to also sit-at-home with us.

Uzodinma spoke when he hosted Hassan Dada, the new general officer commanding 82 division, at the government house in Owerri, the state capital.

I followed gunmen to save many lives – Anambra native doctor.

The Anambra native doctor, otherwise, known as Akwa Okuko tiwara ski says he followed the gunmen who kidnapped him to save many lives.

Speaking to friends and well-wishers who thronged his compound shortly after his release, the native doctor said he needed to set records straight in view of erroneous reports trending on social media.

Terrorists kill cleric, others in Kaduna – Residents.

The Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives Union (BEPU) said armed bandits killed the Vice Chairman of the town’s branch of an Islamic sect, Jama’atul Izalatul Bid’ah Wa Iqamatus-Sunnah (JIBWIS), Yakubu Muhammad, and three other farmers in the areas.

The chairperson of the BEPU, Ishaq Usman, in a statement on Saturday, said the JIBWIS vice chairperson was shot while working on his farm.

I Always Took Over From Diya – Abdulsalami.

A former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said he always took over duty post from the late Lt. Gen Oladipo Diya during their service in the Nigerian Army.

Gen. Abdulsalami made this known yesterday while paying glowing tribute to the late Diya who was laid to rest at his country home in Odogbolu, Ogun State.

