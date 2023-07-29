Today’s Headlines: US Vice Pres Backs Subsidy Removal; No Court Order Must Stop NLC Protest – HURIWA

US VP Kamala Harris Backs Subsidy Removal, Reiterates Commitment To Democracy

The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, has backed President Tinubu’s efforts to reform Nigeria’s economy, including ending the fuel subsidy regime and unifying foreign currency exchange rates.

She also reiterated her commitment to defending democracy.

The US vice president stated this while speaking with President Bola Tinubu on the phone Thursday evening.

Tinubu and Harris’s phone conversation is the highest degree of interaction between the American government and the Nigerian leader since the inauguration on May 29.

Tinubu and Harris discussed the two countries’ common commitment to protecting democracy in West Africa and the Sahel.

The two leaders also expressed their grave concerns about the recent development in the Niger Republic.

The transcript of the conversation between Tinubu and Harris was posted late on Thursday on the US government’s official website.

It reads, “Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today with President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria, the highest-level U.S. engagement with President Tinubu since his May 2023 inauguration.

“The Vice President recognised Nigeria as a leading global voice and Africa’s largest democracy and economy. The Vice President and President Tinubu underscored their shared commitment to defending democracy in West Africa and the Sahel and deep concern about the attempted takeover in Niger.

“The Vice President strongly condemned any efforts to seize power by force in Niger and emphasized that our substantial cooperation with the Government of Niger is contingent on Niger’s continued commitment to democratic standards. The Vice President expressed support for President Tinubu’s steps to reform Nigeria’s economy, including ending the fuel subsidy and unifying foreign currency exchange rates.

“Building on the investments announced during the Vice President’s trip to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia earlier this year—including more than $8 billion in private sector commitments and $1 billion in U.S. government commitments—the Vice President and President Tinubu discussed how U.S. and Nigerian public and private sectors can work together to increase private sector investment, digital inclusion, women’s empowerment, and expand access to clean energy.

“The Vice President underscored the U.S. government’s long-standing support for Nigeria’s democracy and good governance, including the government’s responsibility to ensure that security services act to serve the people they are mandated to protect. The Vice President highlighted the deep ties between the United States and Nigeria, including people-to-people connections and the Diaspora.”

No Court Order Must Stop NLC Protest – HURIWA

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, (HURIWA), yesterday faulted the federal government for describing as illegal and contempt of court, the notice of protest and action declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

HURIWA in a statement by its national coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was on a mission to send Nigerian masses to their early graves with its anti-poor policies including the abrupt and poorly executed removal of fuel subsidy.

The group said no court order must be allowed to stop the nationwide industrial action of the NLC scheduled for August 2, 2023.

It said the only thing that can stop the planned protest is for the government to grant the demands of the labour union.

HURIWA further warned the NLC that should it capitulate to the judicial blackmail of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and chicken out of her publicised mass action in protest against increasing hardships due to poorly introduced economic austerity measures by the government it would mark the end of its acceptance by the masses because it would automatically be deemed as saboteurs.

Electricity hike will worsen misery for Nigerians – ICAN warns Tinubu

The Institution of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria has warned that a hike in electricity tariff would further worsen the misery of Nigerians, especially Small and Medium Enterprises.

Dr Innocent Okwuosa, the president of ICAN, made this known in a recent statement.

DAILY POST recalls that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, had said eleven electricity distribution companies had written a letter to the government requesting tariff reviews.

Innocent Okwuosa said any move to increase electricity tariff, will hurt businesses and Nigerians directly.

He advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s federal government to stall any proposal to hike electricity tariff because Nigerians are still grappling with fuel price increments, forex challenges and many economic woes.

Why I Cracked Let The Poor Breathe Joke On Nigerians – Akpabio,

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio has clarified the reason behind the “let the poor breathe” joke he made at the plenary session on Tuesday, a sarcastic remark that has been greeted with criticisms by Nigerians.

On the floor of the Senate, Akpabio, in his urge to stop the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and distribution companies (DisCos) from hiking tariff jokingly presented the motion moved by Senator Akintunde Abiodun, from Oyo State.

Reacting to the criticisms, the Senate President, in a statement quoted by Daily Trust, said he did not mean to insult the citizens, as he was aware of the hardships resulting from the high cost of living.

He said the motive behind his ‘let the poor breathe’ remark “was to firmly reject any plan of increasing electricity tariffs for Nigerians, considering the ongoing economic challenges that Nigerians are faced with.”

The statement added, “We are deeply concerned about the negative tilting of a very harmless statement by President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, about his deep concern and that of the Senate on the plight of the ordinary Nigerians as a result of the prevailing economic situation in the country.

“Let The People Breathe’ made during the Plenary on 26th July 2023, was made by Senator Akintunde Abiodun while speaking on the motion to halt the planned electricity tariff hike.”

Akpabio assured Nigerians that the upper legislative arm of the country cannot treat crucial matters with trilities, and affirmed that the lawmakers cannot make a mockery of the challenges confronting the people.

The statement further reads, “We want to assure the general public that all matters discussed during Senate sessions are of utmost importance and are treated with great seriousness by the President of the Senate and his Distinguished colleagues.

