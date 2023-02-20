Today’s Headlines; US President, Biden In Surprise Visit To Ukraine; Edo Gov Extend Free Bus Service

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

US President Biden in surprise visit to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden landed in Kyiv on Monday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in surprise visit ahead of the first year anniversary of Russia invasion of the country.

The US president itinerary indicated that he would be visiting Poland, therefore, his visit to Ukraine’s capital has come as a surprise.

Biden is the first US president to visit Ukraine since George W. Bush in 2008.

Biden arrived in Kyiv following an hour’s long train ride from the border with Poland, according to the New York Times (NYT).

The US President and his Ukranian counterpart visited St Michael’s monastery as an air raid warning sounded across the city, in a move which the NYT said was: “a demonstration of his administration’s resolve in the face of Russia’s yearlong invasion of the country”.

Edo government extends free bus services

The Edo State government has announced an extension of its free bus service by all Edo City Transport Service buses to all its routes till Friday, February 24.

According to the statement made available by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, the government said the extension became necessary because the cash crunch experienced by the people in the state has remained unabated.

The statement reads, “The Edo State Governor, His Excellency, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has extended the free bus service by all Edo City Transport Service (ECTS) buses till Friday, February 24, 2023.

“The extension became necessary because the cash crunch experienced by the people in the state has remained unabated.

“While the government intensifies efforts to bring a lasting solution to this issue, the government calls on the people to remain calm and law – abiding as normalcy will be restored shortly”.

JUST IN: Court stops INEC from engaging MC Oluomo for election logistics

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos south west Nigeria today granted an order restraining National Electoral Commission of Nigeria (defendant/respondent) whether by itself or by its officers, affiliates, servants, privies or agents or any person acting or purporting to act for and on behalf.

Howsoever, from taking any steps or further steps whatsoever in furtherance of the engagement or appointment or consummating the appointment of Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo led Lagos State Parks Management Committee or any of its commercial bus drivers to distribute 2023 election materials and personnel in Lagos State pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

The order issued by the presiding Judge Chukwujekwu ANEKE was as a result of suit filed before the court by Labour Party and five others.

Lagos judiciary automates court filing system

The Lagos State judiciary has automated its court filing process, according to the Cinfores Court Management Information System.

The firm noted that the Lagos State Courts Management Information System for Magistrate and Small Claims Court was recently launched at the Lagos State High Court in Ikeja, with the signing of a service-level agreement between the Lagos State Judiciary and the consultant firm, Cinfores Limited.

At the launch, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Cinfores Limited, Mr Asawo Ibifuro, stated that about 49 court personnel were trained on how to use the Lagos State Courts Management Information System, while lawyers were provided with videos showing step-by-step processes of e-filing, using the platform.

In a statement, he said, “With this system, affidavits are safe, verifiable and secure. The Cinfores Court Management Information System is the court’s present and future.

