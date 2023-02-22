Today’s Headlines: US makes important statement on Nigeria’s presidential election, NLC Declares Support For Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

US makes important statement on Nigeria’s presidential election.﻿

The United States on Wednesday said it is not supporting any presidential candidate to win this weekend Nigeria’s presidential election.US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken; Samantha Power, USAID Administrator and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to UN spoke in a video on the verified Twitter handle of Blinken on Wednesday.

According to Blinken, the United States stands with the Nigerian people as they prepared to make their voices heard by voting in general elections on February 25.

We do not support any individual candidate for office, but we strongly support free, fair, and peaceful elections.

Elections: Again, NLC declares support for Obi.

The Nigeria Labour Congress has declared its support for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, ahead of Saturday’s presidential election.

The declaration is coming after an inaugural meeting held on Wednesday by the congress’ National Administrative Council.

The PUNCH on June 22, 2022, reported that the organised labour, comprising the NLC and Trade Union Congress, declared its support in separate speeches made by their presidents at the 10th-anniversary lecture in honour of the labour veteran, the late Comrade Pascal Bayau in Abuja.

Delivering his speech, the NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said that Mr Obi is among the finest Nigerian and the first presidential candidate of LP to be recognised by the Labour Centre.

I saw Tinubu drinking tea himself, Naja’atu’s successor counters her.

Senator Mohammed Hassan who succeeded Naja’atu Mohammed as Director of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council on Civil Societies has countered allegations made by her successor after her resignation.

Hassan said the party’s flag bearer; Bola Tinubu has moved on and holds no grudge against her successor after her outbursts against him.

Hassan revealed this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen at the ‘CSOs Pre-Election Roundtable’ in Abuja.

The development is coming two days after the Police Service Commission dropped the ex-Tinubu campaign director from its list of newly appointed coordinators.

Sagamu mayhem: Abiodun visits affected locations, vows to go after perpetrators.

Following violent protests that rocked Sagamu on Monday over scarcity of the new naira notes, Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, visited Sagamu for on-the-spot assessment of buildings and property affected by the unrest, with a vow to go after those involved in the arson and wanton destruction of public property.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the tour of the affected areas, the governor described the level of destruction of properties as shocking and never seen in the history of the town.

He said: “I am here to have an on-the-spot assessment of what happened about the protest that rocked Sagamu. I have visited the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company, local council secretariat and I am here at the Akarigbo Road to see the banks.

