Today’s Headlines: US, France set trap for Nigeria– Adamu Garba, Wike: Rivers PDP sends warning to Atiku

U.S, France have set trap for Nigeria – Adamu Garba alleges

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba has alleged that the United States and France have set a trap for the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to go into a total war in the region.

Source: Daily Post Nigeria

Garba claimed that any mistake of military intervention in Niger might spell doom for Nigeria. His statement is coming on the heels of the seven-day ultimatum given General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the mastermind of the supposed coup in the Niger Republic, to return power to Mohammed Bazoom. The decision formed part of resolutions reached at the emergency meeting of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, which was held in Abuja, Sunday.

In a post his verified Twitter handle on Sunday, Garba urged President Bola Tinubu to be courageous enough to resist pressure from France and U.S. for the ECOWAS to wage any military action against Niger. The APC chieftain called on Tinubu to opt for a non-kinetic and diplomatic approach. He wrote, “The West, under France and the U.S., have perfectly set a TRAP for ECOWAS to go into a total war in the region. Any mistake of military intervention in Niger means we are done with it it.

Wike: Rivers PDP sends strong warning to Atiku

The Rivers chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, in Rivers, has alleged that forces led by Atiku Abubakar the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election are plotting to denigrate former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike over his nomination as a minister by President Bola Tinubu.

Source: P.M

The party claimed it was aware that members of a group led by the former vice president are holding meetings on how to deal with Wike, who, according to it ‘is a patriot and prominent nationalist whose interest it is to protect the unity and stability of our dear country.’

The PDP said this in a statement signed by Hon. Ogbonna Nwuke, former Spokesman of its State Campaign Organization in the state. The party noted that the decision by Tinubu to nominate Wike and other prominent Nigerians with proven track records, to serve the nation is being hailed by progressive-minded Nigerians as a masterstroke in ongoing efforts to reclaim their country.

Adele becomes FIABCI Africa, near east region president

The former president of, the International Real Estate Federation (FIABCI) Nigeria, Mr. Adeniji Adele has been elected as the president for the Africa and Near East Region.

Source: Guardian Nigeria

Adele, renowned for his expertise and significant contributions in the real estate industry was elected at the recently concluded 73rd FIABCI World Real Estate Congress, hosted by Miami Realtors in Miami, Florida. This prestigious position serves as a testament to his profound impact on the real estate sector, not only within Nigeria and Africa but also on a global scale.

As the newly elected President of FIABCI-Africa and Near East Region, he assumes the responsibility of representing Africa and Near East members at the FIABCI Global Council, as well as spearheading transformative changes and fostering growth within the region. FIABCI -Africa oversees the entire regions in Africa up to Saudi Arabia, including the b-Saharan region, as well as North and East Africa.

Insecurity: HEDA tasks FG on inter-agency rivalry

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has urged the Federal Government to address the negative effects of inter-agency rivalry on the nation’s fight against insecurity.

Source: Guardian Nigeria

Chairman, Olanrewaju Suraju, who highlighted challenges the previous administration encountered, at the weekend, pointed out that insufficient control over institutions, individuals, and government agencies resulted in recklessness among appointed officials and elected representatives.

He, however, expressed optimism concerning the current government, especially with the appointment of National Security Advisor (NSA), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu. He believed that the move would lead to improved coordination among law enforcement agencies, anti-corruption bodies , and security agencies.

