Today’s Headlines: US accuse China of influencing Nigeria with loans; Niger owes Nigeria N4 billion for power supply – NERC

US accuses China of influencing Nigeria with loans

The United States has said China has the potential to influence the Nigerian government through Chinese loans.

This was stated in the Integrated Country Strategies document by the US Department of State.

The document was originally approved on April 6, 2022, but was reviewed and updated on June 23, 2023.

According to the document, China offered sub-prime financing for various infrastructure projects in the country.

The Corporate Finance Institute described a subprime loan as a loan offered to individuals at an interest rate above prime, who do not qualify for conventional loans.

Niger owes Nigeria N4bn for power supply – NERC

Niger currently owes Nigeria N4.22bn for power supply; the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission’s just released first quarter report has stated.

According to the report, Niger’s state power firm, Nigerien Electricity Society, was yet to remit the $5.48m invoice issued for power supply by the Nigerian market operator.

The NERC mandated the Market tor to invoke the provision of the market rules to curtail the payment indiscipline being exhibited by the various market participants.

Last week, ECOWAS, led by President Bola Tinubu, decided on sanctions against the military personnel in Niger, who toppled President-elect Mohamed Bazoum in a coup d’état.

FG may stop Customs, NPA, 61 agencies from collecting trillions in revenues

A proposal by the Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms may stop the Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Ports Authority, Nigerian Postal Service, and 60 other Ministries, Department and Agencies from collecting revenue on behalf of the Federal Government.

The new plan means trillions of revenue generated or collected by the agencies will now be collected by the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

The Presidential Committee on Tax Policy and Fiscal Reforms says the Nigeria Customs Service and 62 other Ministries, Departments and Agencies are not meant to collect revenue directly.

The Chairman of the committee, Taiwo Oyedele, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily breakfast programme on Wednesday, said FIRS was best suited to collect revenue for the MDAs.

According to Oyedele, who is a former Fiscal Policy Partner and Africa Tax Leader at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Nigeria’s revenue collection from taxes is one of the lowest in the world but the cost of collection is high.

Customs boss promises border communities job slots

The acting Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi has pledged to review Nigeria Customs Service service’s recruitment policies, to ensure that more people from the border communities are recruited into the service.

A statement by the National Public Relations Officer of the service, Abdullahi Maiwada, noted that Adeniyi made the promise when he visited some traditional rulers in some border communities last week.

The Customs CG has pledged to improve customs community relations in border areas to facilitate the discharge of its mandates.

According to him, border communities are vital to security agencies in the discharge of their duties as regards national security.

