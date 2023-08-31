Today’s Headlines: Umahi Visits Makinde, Lauds Governor For Transforming Oyo, Keyamo suspends Nigeria Air, concessions at MMIA, NAIA

Umahi Visits Makinde, Lauds Governor For Transforming Oyo

Federal Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has lauded Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for transforming the state since he took the reins of government.

Umahi, who paid a courtesy visit to the governor alongside officials of the Ministry, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, on Thursday, described Makinde as great evidence in infrastructure development, noting that the governor is one of the few governors putting the welfare of his people first.

According to Umahi, Governor Makinde deserved to be commended highly for not waiting to get a commitment for refund from the Federal Government before going ahead to fix federal roads in the state, adding that the interest and well-being of the people must always be first for those in government.

In his speech, Governor Makinde, appreciated Umahi for his kind words, stating that his appointment as Minister of Works was well-deserved and that he had no doubt that Umahi had the wherewithal to achieve success in the task, as his records as governor in Ebonyi State spoke for him.

Keyamo suspends Nigeria Air, concessions at MMIA, NAIA

Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has suspended the Nigeria Air project, believed to be a huge scam.

He also suspended the last-minute concession of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Keyamo announced the decisions Thursday during his tour of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The two major airports were concessioned to Corporacion American Airport Consortium by the Buhari administration.

He said the concessions would be on hold until further notice.

Keyamo also ordered the closure of the old terminal of the MMIA from 1 October to enable repair.

He urged foreign airlines to relocate to the new terminal before the deadline.

FG, Ogun To Finance Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway Reconstruction

Respite is on the way for commuters plying the Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway as the Federal Government on Thursday proposed to jointly rehabilitate the road with the Ogun State government.

The proposal was made by the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, during a courtesy call on Governor Dapo Abiodun in his office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The minister was on a tour of federal roads in the Gateway State, along with officials of the ministry.

Umahi, while replying to Governor Abiodun on the frustration experienced by Ogun and Lagos states during the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to get the road done, disclosed that the period of bureaucracy in road construction in the country was over.

Umahi noted that if the Federal Government is looking for corporate organisations to get involved in road construction and management, state governments should not be denied the same opportunity.

Dele Momodu Replies Wike Over Comment On Expulsion

The former Director of Strategic Communications of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in the 2023 election, Dele Momodu, on Thursday, replied the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike over his comment on the expulsion by the PDP.

Wike had during his interview on Channels Television on Wednesday dared the PDP to expel him from the party.

Reacting to Wike, Momodu said he wished he was in Nigeria, he would have responded to the many arrogant lies Wike was allowed

to get away with.

Asking rhetorical questions, Momodu said: “When did Wike become the sole owner of PDP that he cannot be disciplined by a 24-year-old political party? It would have been nice to know if he founded the party or when he acquired majority shares in it since he now has more money than Aliko Dangote.”

