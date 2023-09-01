Today’s Headlines: Umahi Visits Makinde, Keyamo suspends Nigeria Air

Umahi Visits Makinde, Lauds Governor For Transforming Oyo

Federal Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has lauded Oyo State governor, ‘Seyi Makinde, for transforming the state since he took the reins of government.

Umahi, who paid a courtesy visit to the governor alongside officials of the Ministry, at the Governor’s Office, Secretariat, Ibadan, on Thursday, described Makinde as great evidence in infrastructure development, noting that the governor is one of the few governors putting the welfare of his people first.

According to Umahi, Governor Makinde deserved to be commended highly for not waiting to get a commitment for refund from the Federal Government before going ahead to fix federal roads in the state, adding that the interest and well-being of the people must always be first for those in government.

In his speech, Governor Makinde, appreciated Umahi for his kind words, stating that his appointment as Minister of Works was well-deserved and that he had no doubt that Umahi had the wherewithal to achieve success in the task, as his records as governor in Ebonyi State spoke for him.

Keyamo suspends Nigeria Air, concessions at MMIA, NAIA

Minister of Ation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has suspended the Nigeria Air project, believed to be a huge scam.

He also suspended the last-minute concession of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Keyamo announced the decisions Thursday during his tour of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Lagos.

The two major airports were concessioned to Corporacion American Airport Consortium by the Buhari administration.

He said the concessions would be on hold until further notice.

Keyamo also ordered the closure of the old terminal of the MMIA from 1 October to enable repair.

He urged foreign airlines to relocate to the new terminal before the deadline.

Tinubu has ordered recapture of fleeing inmates- Interior minister

The Minister of Interior, Bunmi Tunji-Ojo has said the president, Bola Tinubu, has issued a marching order that all fleeing inmates across the country should be recaptured.

Between 2021 and 2022, there were at least seven attacks on custodial centres across the country where a large number of inmates escaped from the centres.

The seven attacked custodial centres are; Kuje, Kogi, Jos, Abologo, Owerri, Okitipupa, and Oko prisons.

To date, about 4000 inmates are still at large.

Addressing journalists after the inspection of the facilities at the Nigerian Immigration Service and Nigerian Correctional Service on Wednesday, Tunji-Ojo said the service would work hard to ensure the order given by the president on fleeing inmates is followed to the letter.

He also said the Nigerian Correctional Service would work in collaboration with the security agencies in the country to recapture them.

Tunji-Ojo said, “The president has given us a matching order and it involves recapturing the fleeing inmates. We will work with other security agencies to achieve this. We will work round the clock so that they are back from wherever they are. We will ensure that the ones inside do not go out.”

NULGE urges Tinubu to probe LG allocations diversion

The National Union of Local Government Employees on Wednesday called for an investigation and monitoring of statutory allocations to the local government councils in the country.

The union also decried the dearth of infrastructure and development in the councils which it said has affected the growth at the grassroots.

The National President of C, Hakeem Ambali, stated this in an interview with our correspondent in Abuja against the backdrop of a petition filed with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission by the Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area, Wale Adedayo, against the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, over alleged diversion of council allocations.

Noting that the LGAs have now become “caricatures,” Ambali said the union would continue to call for local government autonomy.

