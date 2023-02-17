Today’s Headlines: UK Sends Strong Warning To APC, Others; Stop Lying, You’re Foreigner In Ogun West – Obanibasiri To Adeola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

UK Sends Strong Warning To APC, Others

Photo Credit: PM

The United Kingdom government has warned the APC, PDP, LP, and other political parties against inciting post-election violence.

The warning was communicated British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing on Thursday.

Laing said the APC, PDP, LP, and other political parties must accept and respect the results of the forthcoming 2023 general elections and refrain from actions that would instigate violence.

The High Commissioner noted that the United Kingdom is fully in support of Nigeria’s political process.

Laing said candidates and political parties not satisfied with the results of the election should seek redress the judiciary and not violence.

The British Envoy also noted that the elections were not only important to Nigeria but West Africa, and the rest of the world, especially with the backsliding of democracy in the West African sub-region.

You’re Foreigner In Ogun West–Obanibasiri To Adeola

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate in Ogun West, Ganiyu Dada Obanibasiri, has described his counterpart from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as a ‘foreigner’ in Ogun West.

Obanibasiri said Adeola “does not understand the suffering and marginalisation Yewa/Awori people are going through since the creation of Ogun State in 1976.

The PDP senatorial candidate while addressing loyalists in Ipokia Local Government, insisted that Adeola, who is the incumbent Senator representing Lagos West, did not understand the plights of the people of Ogun West, saying “he has only come around to lie to the people and deceive them” to vote for him.

“He (Adeola) lies too much. He said he would reopen Idiroko land border. We should ask him why he is yet to open Seme border which is under his constituency at the moment, his mouth is full of lies,” Obanibasiri stated.

Window Of Settlement Between G-5, Atiku Closed, Says Wike

Photo Credit: The Nation

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has foreclosed the possibility of the Group of Five (G-5) governors reaching a last-minute truce with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar and the party’s national leadership under Dr. Iyorchia Ayu.

The governor spoke yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

He denied that the G-5, who he said were fighting for justice, equity and fairness in the PDP, were working at cross-purposes.

Wike said the “Integrity Group” was intact and that its members would make their impact felt during the presidential election on February 25.

Riot Breaks Out In Lagos Over ‘Naira Scarcity

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

There is tension in some parts of Lagos over scarcity of naira as a result of the redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The state has been relatively calm in wake of protests over the naira redesign policy across the nation.

But on Friday, a riot broke out in Mile 12 area of the state. Mile 12 is a popular international foodstuff market along Ikorodu Road.

Eyewitness account said there was shooting as many civil servants and those going outside Ikorodu had to make a U-turn for fear of being hit.

