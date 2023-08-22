Today’s Headlines: UK Police Charge Ex-Nigerian Minister Alison-Madueke With Bribery, Obi, Otti, Abure, others storm Imo for Achonu’s campaign flag off

UK police charge ex-Nigerian minister Alison-Madueke with bribery

Former Nigerian Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been charged with bribery offences by the UK National Crime Agency (NCA).

According to the information posted on the agency’s website, Alison-Madueke, alleged to have accepted bribes in return for awarding multi-million-pound oil and gas contracts, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on October 2.

“We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million-pound contracts,” Andy Kelly, Head of the National Crime Agency’s (NCA) International Corruption Unit, said. “These charges are a milestone in what has been a thorough and complex international investigation.”

Obi, Otti, Abure, others storm Imo for Achonu’s campaign flag off

Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti and the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, among other party members on Tuesday stormed Owerri , Imo State for the party’s governorship campaign flag-off.

Obi, a former governor of Anambra State and Alex Otti among others were received by the party’s governorship candidate Senator Athan Achonu and other LP chieftains at the event.

Speaking during the flag-off which witnessed a large turnout of party members and supporters, the Abia State Governor, Alex Otti maintained that the Labour Party has only one authentic candidate and the full weight of the party is with him.

President Tinubu Retires NIMC CEO, Makes Fresh Appointments.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the commencement of 90-day pre-retirement leave for the Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz.

This is to take effect from August 24, 2023, leading to his eventual retirement from service on November 24, 2023, Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said in a statement on Tuesday.

He said, “The President approves the appointment of Engr. Bisoye Coker-Odusote to serve as the Acting Director-General/CEO of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for a 90-day period, with effect from August 24, 2023, after which, a full term of four years will begin as the substantive NIMC Director-General/CEO, beginning on November 24, 2023.

Furthermore, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Hon. Yusuf Buba Yakub to serve as the Director/CEO of the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps (DTAC).

“This follows the recent expiration of tenure of the former DTAC Director/CEO, Dr. Pius Osunyikanmi. This appointment takes immediate effect.”

Alleged N4bn fraud: Kano court re-assigns case

A Kano State Chief Judge, on Tuesday, transferred a case of alleged N4 billion fraud against the former Managing Director, Kano Agricultural Supply Company, Bala Muhammad Inuwa from Justice Usman Na’abba to Justice Hafsat Yahaya Sani.

Also, the Chief Judge has reassigned the case, following a request by counsel to the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

It should be recalled that the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, earlier arrested, investigated, and intended to arraign the defendant before the Kano State High Court Number 4, presided over by Justice Usman Na’abba.

The Defence Counsel, Professor Nasiru Adamu Aliyu, SAN reminded the court of its judgement earlier delivered on November 21, 2018, in suit No. K/197/2018, which restrained the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission from arresting, detaining or arraigning any persons before the court.

