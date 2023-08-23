Today’s Headlines: UK Pledges Enhanced Synergy With Nigerian Army, Wagner Boss Dies In Plane Crash

UK pledges enhanced synergy with Nigerian army

The United Kingdom Minister of State for Armed Forces and Veterans, Mr James Heappey, said the UK government would deepen synergy with the Nigerian military to enhance existing relations between the two countries.

Heappey gave the assurance when he led his team on a courtesy call to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Wagner Boss Dies In Plane Crash, Amid Niger Coup Crisis

Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner, a private military company, has been killed in plane crash, according to BBC.

Ten people were on board the private jet that crashed in the north of Moscow, capital of Russia.

The Russian Civil Ation Authority said seven passengers and three crew were on board the Embraer aircraft, which was en route from Moscow to St Petersburg.

A journalist in Moscow told Al Jazeera that “reports in the Russian media, unconfirmed so far, are saying this aircraft could have been taken down by air defence systems”.

“Prigozhin was among those on board or was at least listed as among those people on board.

Nigerians’ll soon beg FG to leave them in poverty – Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna Central Senator and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, argued that Nigerians will soon beg the Federal Government to leave them in poverty.

Sani who made the submission while reacting to the Federal Government’s promise to lift Nigerians out of poverty, said people will soon realise that the poverty they know is better than the unknown.

Recall the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alletion, Betta Edu, had assured that the Federal Government would lift 133 million Nigerians out of poverty.

First Lady To Nigerians: Better Days Coming

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has urged fellow Nigerians to look beyond the present difficulties in the country and exercise patience to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Senator Tinubu gave the assurance while hosting wives of Service Chiefs and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), led by the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and President of the Defence and Police Wives’ Association, Mrs. Oghogho Musa.

