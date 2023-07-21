Today’s Headlines: UK May Confiscate $129m Belonging To Ibori, INEC Finally Recognises Youth Party

UK May Confiscate $129m Belonging To Ibori

A state prosecutor on Thursday asked a London court to order the confiscation of more than 100 million pounds ($129 million) from Nigerian politician and ex-Delta State governor, James Ibori, Reuters report.

Ibori had earlier been convicted for fraud in the United Kingdom and the ex-governor spent years in prison in Britain.

Ibori was extradited in 2011 from Dubai to London, where he was charged with laundering a “corruptly acquired fortune”.

INEC Finally Recognises Youth Party

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, recognised the Youth Party (YP) as the 19th political party in the country.

A statement issued on Thursday by the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, said the decision was the result of a meeting held by the commission.

Recall that the YP was registered on August 16, 2018 by virtue of the judgement of the Federal High Court, which was delivered on October 16, 2017.

Court Grants Kanu Access To Personal Doctors, Medical Records

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Department of State Services to grant the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, access to his doctors of choice and his medical records.

Justice Binta Nyako, who delivered the judgment on Thursday, said objections by the DSS against Kanu lacked merit, adding that he was constitutionally entitled to access both his medical records and his doctors.

In a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2341/2022, filed by his team of lawyers led by Prof. Mike Ozekhome, SAN, Kanu had applied for an order of mandamus, compelling the security agency to allow him access to his private physicians, to conduct an independent examination to determine his actual state of health.

UCH Resident Doctors Embark On 3-Week Strike

Members of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) at the University College Hospital (UCH) in Ibadan on Thursday embarked on a three-week industrial action.

President of ARD-UCH, Dr Abiodun Ogundipe, told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan the action was to demand for the enrollment of their colleagues on the government’s payment platform.

