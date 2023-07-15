Today’s Headlines: UK Increases Visa Fees For Nigerians, Others, Biden Preparing To Fight Russians In Ukraine Battle

UK Increases Visa Fees For Nigerians, Others

Photo credit: punch newspaper

Nigerians, and other foreign nationals coming into the United Kingdom will have to pay more for visa applications.

Also, the Immigration Health Surcharge paid by immigrants applying for visas will “increase significantly”, the United Kingdom has said.

The British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, made the announcement on the increase in visa application fees on Thursday.

Biden Preparing To Fight Russians In Ukraine Battle

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

By ordering the deployment of 3,000 more reservists to Europe, US President Joe Biden is preparing to fight Russian forces on the ground in Ukraine, Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has said.

“Biden has lost his way,” Kennedy tweeted on Friday, arguing that the president should focus on America’s domestic problems instead of trying to achieve “global military dominance.”

“I want people to understand what this troop mobilization is about. It’s about preparing for a ground war with Russia,” he said, RT reported.

The idea of defeating Moscow in its conflict with Kyiv is a “futile geopolitical fantasy” of the Biden administration, the Democratic presidential candidate added.

Thousands of Ukrainians have already lost their lives because “America’s foreign policy establishment manipulated their country into war… Now, rather than acknowledge failure, Biden admin prepares to sacrifice American lives too,” Kennedy said.

On Thursday, Biden signed an executive order mobilizing 3,000 members of the US military’s Selected Reserve to boost the ranks of tion Atlantic Resolve, which Washington launched in Europe in 2014 after Crimea rejoined Russia.

NDLEA to investigate two-year-old’s death in Delta

Source: Punch paper

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has said it is investigating a shooting incident involving its officers during the raid on a drug joint in the Okpanam area of Asaba, Delta state.

Stray bullets from the operatives on Thursday killed a two-year-old child and wounded his sibling.

The victims had just returned from school to their mother’s shop when they were hit by stray bullets.

Reacting in a statement on Saturday, the agency spokesperson said the NDLEA Chairman/Chief Executive, Brigadier General Buba Marwa (retd) had set up a panel to investigate the matter.

Airforce Flies Out Ex-CAS From Service

Photo credit: vanguard newspaper

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday, flew out of service, the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Amao was replaced as Chief of Air Staff by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, a development that led to his immediate retirement from service.

Venomnews (

)