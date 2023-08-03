Today’s Headlines: UK Backs Tinubu, ECOWAS Stance On Niger, Tinubu Appoints Matawalle As Minister

UK Backs Tinubu, ECOWAS Stance On Niger

The United Kingdom, UK Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, on Wednesday, said the UK is in support of the position taken by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, on the military coup in Niger Republic, which had last week, ousted Mohamed Bazoum.

Briefing State House correspondents after an audience with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Cleverly said, “We touched briefly on the situation in Niger. I made the point that the UK very much welcomes ECOWAS’ and his (Tinubu’s) indeed decisive action, his strong commitment to democracy and the unambiguous message that violence is not the means to bring political change in any circumstance.

Tinubu Appoints Matawalle, Geidam, Lalong As Minister

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Henieken Lokpobiri, who served as Minister in the first term of President Muhammadu Buhari.

He also appointed former Governors Bello Matawalle (Zamfara), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), and Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe) and Isiaka Oyetola (Osun).

Also appointed were Ahmed Tijani, Dr Isiaka Salako, Dr Tunji Alausa, Tanko Sunisi, Lola Ade John, Abubbakar Audu, Sabi Abdullahi, Alkali Samani.

Gov Radda Unveils Portfolios For New Katsina Commissioners

Katsina State governor, Mallam Dikko Umaru Radda, has unveiled portfolios for the 20 commissioners who were administered the oath of office on Tuesday.

Radda’s spokesman, Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Port Harcort Refineries To Start Production In 4 Months, Tinubu Assures Labour

President Bola Tinubu has assured the organized labour that the Port Harcourt refineries will start production by December 2023 after completion of the ongoing rehabilitation contract between NNPCL and Italian firm, Maire Tecnimont SpA, the Presidency has said.

The Presidency also said that the leadership of the organized labour resolved to suspend further protest over the petrol subsidy removal that has caused untold hardship to Nigerians after meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

These were contained in a statement issued last night by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy.

