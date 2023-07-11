Today’s Headlines: Ubani Writes Tinubu, Pleads For Kanu’s Release, Plateau Govt Relaxes Curfew

Ubani Writes Tinubu, Pleads For Kanu’s Release

The immediate past chairman of the Nigerian Bar Association Section on Public Interest and Development Law, NBA-SPIDEL, Dr. Monday Ubani has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to kickstart the healing process of the Southeast region by releasing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and fixing the deplorable roads in the region.

In a letter dated July 10, 2023, Ubani commended the recent drastic measures taken by the President to tackle the numerous challenges in the country and pleaded that similar efforts should also be extended to tackling the insecurity and poor infrastructure problems in the Southeast.

Plateau Govt Relaxes Curfew In Mangu LGA

The Plateau State Government has announced a review of the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) which is now to be observed between 7 pm to 6 am.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Bere Gyang, the State Security Council decided to relax the curfew after a review of the situation in the LGA.

The security council also put into consideration to allow students to participate in the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) and Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination (JSSCE).

Plateau Relocates NYSC Camp Over Rising Insecurity

Following the insecurity bedeviling Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp has been relocated from the permanent site to a temporary side in Jos South LGA.

In a statement, spokesperson of the Plateau Police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said ” the commissioner of Police Bartholomew N. Onyenka, being Monday 10th July, 2023 paid a visit to the Temporary site of the Plateau State NYSC Orientation Camp located at Waya Foundation Dei Du, Jos South LGA where he was received by the NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Esther T. Ikupolati.

Tinubu Writes Senate

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of service chiefs.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, who read the letter at the resumption of the plenary session on Tuesday, said the service chiefs would be screened by the entire Senate in its chamber at a yet-to-be-announced date.

Last week, the President similarly asked the House of Representatives to confirm the newly appointed service chiefs.

