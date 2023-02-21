Today’s Headlines: TY Danjuma, Christian Elders Endorse Obi, Nigerians Don’t Know If Elections’ll Hold—Falana

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

TY Danjuma, Christian Elders Endorse Obi

The National Christian Elders Forum, being piloted by a former Minister of Defence, General Theophilus Danjuma, and other elder statesmen, has endorsed the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi for the February 25 elections.

Source: Punch paper

According to them, the reports that some regions were preparing to unleash violence during the elections should not be taken lightly.

While calling on the Federal Government not to spare efforts to prevent violence during the elections, the nationalists urged Nigerians to shun politics of religion and tribalism.

Nigerians Don’t Know If Elections’ll Hold—Falana

A senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has said there’s no guarantee that Nigeria is prepared for the general election.

Falana stated this while appearing on Arise TV programme on Tuesday.

Source: Daily Post

The scarcity of naira notes following the redesign of the N200, N500, and N1000 notes, coupled with the scarcity of petrol, has led to protests in some parts of the country.

There are also concerns whether the presidential and governorship elections on February 25 and March 11, will go on as scheduled.

However, Falana says, “by now, Nigerians should be fully prepared for the election.

“But unfortunately, there is no indication, and people are still saying will the election hold or not.

I’ll work hard for Nigeria as Buhari did for me – Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has vowed to work for Nigeria if elected president in the February 25th presidential election.

Tinubu made this vow while addressing supporters at the party’s final presidential rally in Lagos on Tuesday.

Source: Vanguard papers

The rally was attended by President Muhammadu Buhari and governors on the platform of the ruling party.

Praising Buhari for honouring his invitation to grace the occasion, Tinubu said, “Thank you very much Mr. President. You encourage all of us. Thank you for today, thank you for the past and thank you for tomorrow.

Leaked Memo: Rivers State Local Government Directs Appointees To Vote, Canvass Support For APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu

All political appointees of the Degema Local Government Area in Rivers State have been directed to canvass support and vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Source: Saharareporters

Hon. Ipalibo Yellowe, Chief of Staff to the council chairman disclosed this in an internal memo to the appointees, obtained by SaharaReporters.

They were however asked to support candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party vying for National Assembly positions.

“All appointees of Degema Local Government Council are by this notice, directed to canvass support and vote massively for the Presidential Candidate of the APC, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for the presidential category, coming up this Saturday, February, 25, 2023, whereas other National Assembly candidates (Senatorial and House of Representatives) in the same election remain PDP.

