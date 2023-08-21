Today’s Headlines: Tunji-Ojo Assumes Office, Bars Journalists From Venue; Osun Assembly Suspends Staff Audit

Tunji-Ojo Assumes Office

The Minister of Interior, Mr. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, has assumed office.

He arrived at the ministry at about 2:20 pm after the swearing-in ceremony at the Presidential Villa.

Tunji-Ojo was accompanied by a crowd of supporters who were chanting solidarity songs.

The minister was ushered into his office by the acting Comptroller General of Immigration, Carol Adepoju Wura-Ola; the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abubakar Audi, among other officials of the ministry.

On his arrival, journalists were told to vacate the venue.

A senior official of the ministry said the meeting was a family affair, adding that only the minister’s guests should be allowed in.

Osun Assembly Suspends Staff Audit

The Osun State House of Assembly has directed the immediate suspension of the ongoing staff audit for workers on the payroll of Osun State Government, being handled by Sally Tibbot Consulting.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker, Osun State House of Assembly, Olamide Tiamiyu, obtained in Osogbo on Monday.

The audit had witnessed pockets of disruption, the latest being the faceoff between the consultant, Sa’adat Bakrin-Ottun and staff members of Osun State University last week Friday during the verification exercise.

Tiamiyu also said the decision to suspend the audit followed an emergency meeting of the lawmakers on the petitions written against the consultant.

He further said the Speaker had constituted an ad-hoc committee to look into the issues around the petitions and come up with necessary recommendations.

The statement further read, “The Osun State House of Assembly has directed the consultant handling the staff audit of workers in the employment of the State Government, Sally Tibbot Consulting, to suspend the process until further notice.

“The directive of the House was conveyed by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun, to the newsmen on Monday after an emergency meeting with other Honourable members to review the petitions written against the consultant to the Osun State House of Assembly.

Obi To Attend Imo LP’s Gov Candidate Flag-Off Campaign Photo Credit:Punch paper

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party during the February 25 polls, Peter Obi, will on Tuesday storm the Kanu Nwankwo Sports Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital, for the flag-off of the party’s campaigns for the November 11 governorship election in the state.

The Abia State governor, Alex Otti, the national chairman of the party, Julius Abure, and other national officers and chieftains would join Obi to officially kick off the campaigns in the state.

The LP’s governorship candidate in the state, Athan Achonu, who briefed journalists in Owerri, said that all was set to welcome Obi and his entourage.

He said that the goal of the party was to run an issue-based campaign with the hope of unseating the All Progressives Congress government in the state.

Achonu said the LP members and all supporters were eagerly waiting for Obi’s arrival in Owerri, on Tuesday.

Describing Obi as a transformational leader, Achonu who was in the Senate in 2015, said the former Anambra governor inspired him to join the LP.

He said his candidacy coupled with the LP’s unwavering acceptance in the state had already positioned the party as a beautiful bride.

He said that his campaign mantra which is achored on Akuruoulo, which means bringing investments home, would drastically deal with issues of insecurity, food insufficiency while promoting agriculture, education, investments, health, tourism , human capacity development, infrastructural development and housing projects.

Achonu said he had the people’s acceptance to defeat the state governor, Hope Uzodimma, urging the people to come out en masse to welcome Obi.

The governorship hopeful said, “His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi, the governor of Abia State, our national chairman and other national officers of our party will be with us as we flag off our campaign for the November 11 governorship election in Imo State. Labour Party of course is the party to beat. We are prepared and we have the support of the people and it is our hope that we will sack the APC from the government House.”

Shettima Departs Abuja For BRICS Summit In Johannesburg

Vice President Kashim Shettima will depart Abuja on Monday to represent President Bola Tinubu at the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government in Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Shettima will be joining other business and political leaders across the world at the Summit scheduled from August 22 to 24.

This was made known in a statement by the Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, Olusola Abiola.

Notable leaders expected to attend the event include South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, President Xi Jinping of China, Brazil’s President Luiz Lula da Silva, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Other dignitaries invited to the summit include the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the chairperson of the African Union Commission, and the President of the New Development Bank.

The summit is expected to deliberate on issues of trade and investment facilitation, sustainable development, innovation, and global governance reform.

It will also continue its outreach to leaders from Africa and the global South as it focuses on global geopolitics, trade, and infrastructure development.

BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, and is a group of five major emerging and developing economies.

