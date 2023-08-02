Today’s Headlines: TUC: We’ll join a nationwide protest despite our support for fuel subsidy removal, Buhari, Osinbajo expected as Tinubu chairs APC caucus meeting today

TUC: We’ll join a nationwide protest despite our support for fuel subsidy removal

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), has said that though it is in support of the removal of fuel subsidies, its members will join Wednesday’s nationwide strike.

Source: P.M

TUC said this while directing all its affiliates and state councils to mobilize their members for the nationwide protest. TUC’s President, Mr. Festus Osifo, and General Secretary, Mr. Nuhu Toro, gave the directive on Tuesday night. The union said that the protest was against, what it described as, the unfavorable policies of the Federal Government.

“The congress is not averse to the removal of subsidy; we support the fact that it has to be removed but there must be measures in place to ameliorate its effect on Nigerians. “Such measures include fixing the refineries and possibly building more; functional transportation system; living wage, good medical facilities, and employment.

Buhari, Osinbajo expected as Tinubu chairs APC caucus meeting today

President Bola Tinubu will today hosts former President Muhammadu Buhari; former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and heavyweight members of the ruling All Progressives Congress at the party’s National Caucus meeting.

Source: Punch papers

The meeting is scheduled to hold at the New Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa at 6 pm. Other APC bigwigs expected to be in attendance are Vice President Kashim Shettima, APC governors, former Senate president, Ahmad Lawan and ex-Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and members of the National Working Committee.

A reliable source in the Presidency, who craved anonymity, confirmed the development, saying the President had given his consent to have the caucus meeting at the villa. The APC chieftain also expressed optimism that aside from tackling the lingering internal crisis within the party, former Kano Governor, Dr Abdulahi Ganduje, and spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, may be officially pronounced as the acting National Chairman and Secretary, respectively, at the meeting.

Kaigama Urges Collective Efforts Against Human Trafficking

Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama, has called for collective efforts toward the war against human trafficking.

Source: Leadership

The cleric made the call during the thanksgiving service, as part of activities to mark the 20th anniversary of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) at Our Lady of Queen Pro-Cathedral, in Abuja. He also urged NAPTIP to work closely with other law enforcement agencies and do their work without fear, adding that human trafficking is one of those issues that the church talks to the worshippers about.

He also urged NAPTIP to work closely with other law enforcement agencies and do their work without fear, adding that human trafficking is one of those issues that the church talks to the worshippers about. “We preach the word of God to them; we also speak to them about contemporary issues. Human trafficking is one of those things that we tell our worshippers. Ours is to enlighten them, as they go home, they enlighten their families and in our schools; we have many children so we talk to them on how to detect those who are going to use them for trafficking.

Trump indicted over efforts to overturn 2020 election

Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election — the most serious legal threat yet to the former president as he campaigns to return to the White House.

Source: Vanguard

Trump is charged with three counts of conspiracy and one count of obstruction in the 45-page indictment brought by special counsel Jack Smith. Trump is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding — the January 6, 2021 meeting of a joint session of Congress held to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

“The purpose of the conspiracy was to overturn the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election by using knowingly false claims of election fraud,” the indictment said. Smith has already filed charges against Trump for mishandling top secret government documents, and the former president also faces a trial in New York for allegedly paying election-eve hush money to a porn star.

