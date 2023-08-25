Today’s Headlines: Trump Arrested In Election Case, mug shot released;FG To Obaseki:Time for Politics Is Over

Trump Arrested in election case, mug shot released

Photo Credit:Punch papers

Former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, was arrested at a Georgia jail Thursday on racketeering and conspiracy charges and released on a $200,000 bond after having a historic mug shot taken.

Trump, who is accused of colluding with 18 other defendants to overturn the 2020 election result in the southern state, spent less than 30 minutes inside Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail before leaving in a motorcade for the airport.

Like the other defendants in the case who have surrendered so far, the 77-year-old Trump had his mug shot taken during the booking process — a first for any serving or former US president.

In the photograph released by the sheriff’s office, he scowled at the camera while dressed in a dark blue suit, white shirt and red tie.

Speaking to reporters after his arrest, Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, said it was a “very sad day for America.”

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice,” he said. “I did nothing wrong.”

Trump posted the mug shot on his own Truth Social platform with the caption “Election Interference” and a link to his campaign website.

FG To Obaseki:Time For Politics Is Over

Photo Credit:ThisDaylives

The federal government has called on the Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki to eschew politics in his criticism of the government, declaring that as President Tinubu has admonished, “the time for politics and politicking is over. “We are now in the season of the serious business of governance to build a stronger, more ble, socially cohesive and more prosperous Nigeria.”The Minister Information and National Orientation, Mallam Mohammed Idris, delivered the rebuke yesterday, in response to a statement credited to Obaseki, which was published by THISDAY. He accused Obaseki of ignorance of the broader economic picture including the advocacy of World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and economic experts who had consistently advocated for the removal of fuel subsidy because of the fiscal distortions and burden it placed on the economy.

Idris, condemned Obaseki of shifting focus to the nation’s economic challenges as cannon fodder to divert attention from his alleged poor performance at the state level since his defection to the Peoples Democratic Party. He said the governor failed to align his divergent views with reality.“

Photo Credit:Google

Atiku’s Aide, PDP Youth Leader Tackle APC

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The media aide to the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Paul Ibe and a PDP youth leader, Timothy Osadolor, on Thursday, tackled the All Progressives Congress over President Bola Tinubu’s academic records.

Ibe accused the party of ‘’abandoning the President’’ in the ongoing case filed by Atiku in a United States court.

The PDP flagbearer had requested court approval to subpoena Tinubu’s files domiciled with the Chicago State University because he believed the documents would clarify alleged inconsistencies in his background, including documents that suggested the CSU in the 1970s admitted a female student bearing Bola Tinubu who was born on March 29, 1954.

Tinubu had claimed that a clerical error was responsible for discrepancies on the certificate issued to him by the university.

According to filings by Oluwole Afolabi and Christopher Carmichael, Tinubu’s lawyers, an unidentified clerk of the university made the error about the date the school stated on his recently-issued certificate, thereby creating “the appearance of differences.”

The claim is in response to the suit filed by Atiku seeking the disclosure of Tinubu’s academic records from the university.

Macron Demands Junta’s exit, ECOWAS Orders Fresh Talks

Photo Credit:Punch papers

French President Emmanuel Macron, on Thursday, demanded the release of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum who was detained on July 26, 2023, in a military coup led by the former commander of Niger’s presidential guard, Abdourahamane Tchiani.

Macron, also called for a return to democratic order in Niger, a former French colony whose elected leadership was toppled in a military coup in July.

Leaders in the Economic Community of West African States bloc said that they would keep all options on the table for a peaceful resolution to the crisis and ordered the activation of an ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Former colonial ruler France and the European Union suspended security cooperation and financial aid to Niger following the coup, while the United States warned that its aid could also be at stake.

El_Zaxks (

)