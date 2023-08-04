Today’s Headlines: Trump Accuses President Biden Of Persecution, Orchestrating His Prosecution After Being Released On Bond , Niger Junta Lifts Curfew Days After Coup

Trump Accuses President Biden Of Persecution, Orchestrating His Prosecution After Being Released On Bond

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has said it was a “very sad day for America” after his arraignment on charges of trying to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump before boarding his private jet after he was released on an appearance bond during his arraignment on Wednesday also accused President Joe Biden of orchestrating the “persecution of a political opponent” as he departed D.C. following his not guilty plea, CNBC reports.

“This is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America,” the former President said.

“We can’t let this happen in America.”

Calling it a “sad day” for the country, Trump also claimed that there was more “filth and decay” in the nation’s capital than when he was president.

Niger junta lifts curfew days after coup

Niger’s coup leaders have lifted the curfew they imposed after taking power and toppling the elected president on July 26, plunging the country into crisis.

“The curfew imposed since July 26, 2023, is officially lifted as of today,” according to a decree dated late Thursday and signed by coup leader Abdourahamane Tiani.

Niger: Atiku Cautions Against Military Engagement, Advocates Dialogue

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has warned against the resort to military intervention over the military coup in the Republic of Niger which he said has created tension across the West Africa sub-region.

He said the development which has caused international attention to the region, said the situation requires diplomatic engagements, and that channels for dialogue should be well sustained.

Atiku, in a statement, said “The putsch is even more worrisome because the number of states that have witnessed military intervention in the last three years in the subregion is increasing.

“Of course, the world expects Nigeria to take up leadership in ensuring that the crisis of political leadership in the Republic of Niger is not just curtailed but also ensuring the restoration of democratic governance in that country.”

He said while the expectations that fall on Nigeria as the sub-regional leader is not a quick fix, he noted that the role taken so far by the Economic Community of West African States has been commendable.

“As the ECOWAS continues to work towards reinstating democracy in the Republic of Niger, it must be reinforced that the regional body should not travel the road of military hostilities that may exacerbate the status quo.

Barau, Kalu Hail Ganduje’s Emergence As APC National Chairman

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau I. Jibrin has hailed the emergence of the former governor of Kano State, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Similarly the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has congratulated Ganduje on his emergence as APC national chairman.

Barau, in a statement by his special adviser on Media & Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said with the former governor at the helms of the affairs of the APC, the ruling party would be repositioned and strengthened for the benefit of all its members.

Ganduje was elected as the national chairman at the 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the ruling party held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja on Thursday.

Barau, who also congratulated Senator Ajibola Basiru who was adopted as the National Secretary of the APC, said the vast experience of the former Kano State governor, the conflict resolution mechanism of the APC would be enhanced to reduce internal wrangling.

“His Excellency is coming on board with enormous experience spanning decades in politics and governance. With him piloting the affairs of our party, internal democracy would prevail. We thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, governors and other stakeholders of our party for the endorsement of His Excellency, Ganduje,” he said.

