Today’s Headlines: Troops raid IPOB, ESN Enugu camps, smash C’River gun-running syndicate, ‘Think Twice, Seek God’s Face, War Isn’t An Option – Primate Ayodele Tells ECOWAS.

.Troops raid IPOB, ESN Enugu camps, smash C’River gun-running syndicate.﻿

Troops of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, and other security agencies have successfully raided hideouts of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed affiliate, the Eastern Security Network (ESN), at Imufu in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu, on Friday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops operating under the auspices of tion UDO KA II, in conjunction with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies, subdued the group with superior firepower, neutralising two fighters.

He said the troops also recovered three semi-automatic pump-action rifles and a locally fabricated single-barrel gun during the encounter.

He added that the troops, in conjunction with DSS, apprehended a notorious ESN commander, Ezege, in a separate sting operation at Obinagu in Udi Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the arrested ESN commander recently threatened to unleash mayhem in Enugu State a viral video and audio message circulated on social media.

Niger Republic: ‘Think Twice, Seek God’s Face, War Isn’t An Option – Primate Ayodele Tells ECOWAS.

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has called on leaders of the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) led by Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to rethink the declaration of military action against the Junta in Niger Republic.

This is coming after ECOWAS declared immediate military action against the Junta yesterday during a summit held in Abuja, Nigeria.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele posited that the war will escalate beyond the West Africa region and spread across every part of the African continent. He maintained that war isn’t the best option and that if Dialogue doesn’t work, Niger Republic should be left alone because innocent people will be killed if the war starts. He advised leaders of the continent to seek the face of God instead of taking decisions based on their intelligence.

The war will collapse ECOWAS, AU, and every African commission. I urge them to seek the face of God, war isn’t an option and it will escalate beyond necessary. This isn’t just a regional war, it will spread across every African nation. We don’t need this war because innocent people will be killed, leaders will be killed and we will pay heavily for it. I want to tell all African leaders, the US, France, and every interested party that they will not escape God’s judgment if this war happens in Africa

INEC Receives Tools From EU To Enhance Nigeria’s Electoral System

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has taken receipt of some tools and systems from the European Union aimed at enhancing in the country’s electoral system.

The INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, delivering a speech on Thursday at a handover event in Abuja, noted that there were several components under the Phase II Project.

He stated that the first components focused on support to INEC administered through the Development Alternatives Incorporated (DAI)..

“This support is designed to address 5 thematic areas i.e. enhancing and strengthening planning and operational capacities; (and) improving the Commission’s internal communication and external engagements with stakeholders,” Yakubu said.

Niger Coup: Pull Nigeria Out Of ECOWAS Instead Of Allowing U.S., France Push You To Unnecessary War, Orji Kalu Tells Tinubu

The former governor of Abia State and Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has advised President Bola Tinubu to withdraw Nigeria’s membership from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) instead of allowing the US and France to push him to what he described as unnecessary military action against the junta in the Niger Republic.

Senator Kalu said this on Thursday while reacting to ECOWAS’ declaration of the deployment of a standby force against the junta after the bloc’s emergency summit held in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Senator Kalu in an interview he posted on his Facebook page, said the US and France want Nigeria to go to war with the Niger Republic military leaders. He, however, advised President Tinubu to disregard the wish of the Western countries.

