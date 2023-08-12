Today’s Headlines: Troops Neutralize 38 Terrorists, West African Military Chiefs To Meet Saturday

Troops Neutralize 38 Terrorists/Bandits

Troops of the Nigerian military fighting to rid the country of criminal elements in the last one week, neutralized 38 terrorists, arrested 242 others including gunmen/robbers, kidnappers, terrorists/bandits collaborators and oil pipeline vandals.

Director of Defence Media tions, Major Gen Edward Buba who made this know on Friday said troops also rescued 89 kidnapped hostages and recovered cache of arms and ammunition made up of 38 assorted weapons and 186 ammunition.

West African Military Chiefs To Meet Saturday On Niger Crisis

West African military chiefs will meet on Saturday on the Niger Republic crisis.

This comes after a summit held in Abuja on Thursday by leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) after which the bloc ordered the deployment of a “standby force” in the effort to resolve the Niger crisis, regional military sources told AFP.

SaharaReporters on Thursday reported that the Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, Chairman of the regional bloc, said “no option is taken off the tables including the use of force as the last resort” in his closing remarks at the extraordinary meeting of ECOWAS leaders in Abuja on Thursday.

BBNaija All Stars Housemate Frodd Welcomes Baby Girl

One of the 20 housemates in the ongoing eighth season of Big Brother Naija All Stars, Chukwuemeka Okoye, better known as Frodd, welcomed a baby girl on Friday.

Frodd broke the news to the housemates hours after getting the news in the isolated BBNaija house.

Economy Must Recover For Good, Greatest Number Of Nigerians- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, reassured Nigerians that no stone will be left unturned in his administration’s multifarious efforts to stimulate the economy and make it work for the greatest good of all Nigerians.

The President stated this when he received the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives’ Congress, APC, Professionals Forum led by former Bauchi State Governor, Mallam Isa Yuguda, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

