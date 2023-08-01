Today’s Headlines: Troops destroy more IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, Imo, We’ll not die in silence -Lagos NLC

Troops destroy more IPOB/ESN camps in Anambra, Imo

Photo Credit: Nation paper

Combined troops of 82 Division, Nigerian Army, sister Services, Nigeria Police and other security agencies have successfully raided hideouts and training camps belonging to the IPOB/ESN in Orsumoghu Forest spanning Anambra and Imo States.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the raid was in continuation of ongoing operations to deter enforcement of the illegal sit-at- home order declared by the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN), in the South East.

He said the raid operation was carried out on Monday when troops were alerted of the violent activities of the irredentist group enforcing the illegal two weeks sit-at-home order in Onitsha, Nnewi and Iheme Obosi in Anambra State, as well as at New Market in Enugu state.

Photo Credit || Google

We’ll not die in silence -Lagos NLC

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

The Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has intensified its mobilisation across the country in preparation for its nationwide mass protest.

Chairperson NLC, Lagos State, Funmi Sessi, yesterday, reiterated support for the national leadership of the Congress on its decision which it maintained was in line with its commitment to escalate their demands and advocate for the rights and welfare of Nigerian workers and the general public.

Those who we voted to defend our interests have abandoned us to our fate. We would not die in silence We deserve to live right as Nigerians. That is why we need to mobilize our members in their numbers to join in this peaceful protest that is starting on August 2, 2023.”

Reeling out plans for the exercise in Lagos, she stressed that the NLC was leaving no stone unturned in its bid to rally support from its members and affiliated unions.

The call to action followed a series of unsuccessful negotiations with the government to roll out palliative measures to cushion the hardship occasioned by hike in fuel price and other critical labor-related issues.

Don’t hawk, mutilate Naira, CBN urges Nigerians

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN has called on Nigerians to desist from spraying, hawking or mutilating the naira notes in order to sustain the Apex Bank’s efforts towards ensuring availability of the currency.

The Director, Corporate communications Department, CBN, Dr. Isa Abdulmumin, on Tuesday stated this during his opening remark at the 2023 CBN Fair held in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

Speaking at the Fair themed: “Promoting Alternative Payment Channels as Tenets for Financial Inclusion”, the Director, ably represented by Esu Imo, noted the objectives of the fair was to sensitize members of the public on how the Bank’s several initiatives can grow their businesses and contribute positively to the Nigerian economy.

He added that the fair was also to sentitise the public on various modern payment, infrastructures for ease of business transactions through mobile wallet electronic payment known as E-Naira.

While soliciting the support and co-operation of stakeholders to partake in the mission to return Nigeria to the path of greatness, he urged Nigerians to keep the Naira clean and see E-Naira as a protected modern way of electronic payment.

Ribadu meets S-East govs behind closed doors

The National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, Nuhu Ribadu, met with Governors from the five South-East states in Abuja behind closed doors on Monday.

Although the agenda of the closed-door session was not made known, there are speculations that it might not be unconnected to the worsening security challenges in Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Imo, and Ebonyi States.

Last Wednesday, the Senate condemned the Monday sit-at-home in the South East geopolitical zone and asked the Federal Government to collaborate with the Finnish Government and extradite a pro-Biafran agitator, Simon Ekpa, for prosecution.

The upper chamber resolved to invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs (when appointed) and relevant stakeholders to conduct a thorough investigation and bring other sponsors of the act to book.

The Senate also rejected a recommendation for IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu’s release, saying it would amount to sub judice as his release was still in court.

Optimistic (

)