Today’s Headlines: Tricyclists Drive From Lagos To Abuja To Honour Tinubu; Polls: Tinubu, APC Close Case In Obi, Atiku’s Petitions

Tricyclists Drive From Lagos To Abuja To Honour Tinubu

Tricyclists under the auspices of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria (TOAN) have arrived in Abuja after driving a distance of 757 kilometres from Lagos to show solidarity for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

In an interview with Daily Trust, the Chairman of TOAN, Ajah branch, Babatunde Olisah, said the visit was to mark the president’s 38 days in office and also seek his support for Nigerian youths and tricycle riders in particular.

He said, “I and my two colleagues Akintade Temitope and Ahmed Bolaji bought these brand-new tricycles to embark on this journey. We drove 757km from Lagos to Abuja and spent over 17 hours on the road just to rally support for our president and seek his government’s support for the youths, especially our union. We spent about N100,000 on fuel for the two tricycles used and had stopovers at Ijebu Ode, Akure and Ore before heading down to Abuja to commend Mr President and seek his support for our youths”.

Tinubu, APC Close Case In Obi, Atiku’s Petitions

President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, closed the defence of their February 25 election victory with the evidence of the Senate Majority Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to deflate allegations and claims contained in the petitions filed by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as well as Mr Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP).

Before his testimony that drew the curtain on their defence to a close, their legal team tendered some bundles of documents, including the February 4, 2003 letter from the US Embassy in Nigeria, clearing Tinubu of any criminal indictment or conviction in the United States.

The Senator, who was a star witness, was led in his evidence-in-chief by the lead counsel to Tinubu, Chief Wole Olanipekun.

After adopting his statement on oath from the witness box in the LP-Obi petition, Bamidele told the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) that in Kano State, the votes secured by Tinubu were not properly recorded and had a shortfall of 10,929 votes.

He equally presented the observer’s preliminary report from the Economic Community of West African State (ECOWAS), which stated that “vote counting and tallying processes were carried out in a transparent, simple and professional manner, in the presence of party agents, observers, and security agents in the daytime in some polling units and with lamps in others, where voting was delayed.”

He also claimed that the LP letter of membership list to INEC and its register of members for Anambra State, as of April 15, 2022, did not capture Obi’s name.

Police Nab 2 Hackers For Defrauding 1000 Bank Accounts

The Zone 2 Police Command in Lagos State has confirmed the arrest of two members of a syndicate linked to the hacking of no fewer than 1000 bank accounts in Nigeria.

Confirming the arrest, Zone 2 Police Command spokesperson, SP Hauwa Idris-Adamu, a Superintendent of Police disclosed in a release yesterday that the suspects specialized in hacking local banks, were apprehended where they were hiding in Ogun State, due to a petition by the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Idris- Adamu who identified the suspects as Yusuf Ademola, 40, and Adesina Abiodun, 50 said the Force is intensifying efforts to arrest other syndicates linked to the crime.

Edo 2024 Guber: LP Has Not Endorsed Any Candidate – Abure

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure Esq. has said that LP has not endorsed any candidate ahead of the Edo 2024 gubernatorial elections.

Abure also said the crisis rocking the Edo state chapter has been resolved and that the party’s door is open for everyone who has an interest in joining the party.

He made the statement in Benin City Edo State, after his two days thank you visit to Edo State.

