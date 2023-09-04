Today’s Headlines: Tribunal’s Judgment Not Final, Parties Free To Approach Supreme Court -Femi Falana, I will not fail Nigerians – Tinubu

Tribunal’s Judgment Not Final, Parties Free To Approach Supreme Court, Says Falana

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, says the judiciary is facing an unprecedented blackmail and intimation over the presidential election petitions, saying that the blackmail is not necessary since there is still opportunity for an appeal at the Supreme Court.

Falana, who was a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, on Monday, said there is no election petition that has attracted such attention in the country since colonial rule.

“We have been having election petitions since the colonial era, but none has attracted such level of blackmail and intimidation of the judiciary.

“I am worried that people give the impression that everything ends with the judgement of the Court of Appeal, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Any party that loses on Wednesday still has the opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court. So, what is the basis for the cheap blackmail that is going on?” the senior lawyer queried.

I will not fail Nigerians – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has reassured Nigerians of his determination not to fail the country in carrying out a permanent transformation of the nation’s economy to an enduring prosperity.

Tinubu said this while receiving members of Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO) on a solidarity visit to the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

This is contained in a statement signed by Chief Frank Ebere-Njoku, National Spokesperson, Tinubu Support Organisation (TSO), given to newsmen in Abuja on Monday.

The president, who thanked the organisation for standing on his mandate, said that Nigeria was on the path of recovery.

Tinubu expressed confidence in the capacity of his cabinet members to rescue the country from the present economic quagmire.

“I have at this point assembled ministers to work toward achieving my goal of a progressive Nigeria.

“I am sure that they are capable of delivering on their primary assignment of rebuilding the Nigerian economy because I will remove anyone who fails, because I want results,” he said.

Ogun tribunal reserves judgment in Adebutu’s petition

The Ogun State Election Petition Tribunal has reserved judgment in the petition filed by Ladi Adebutu, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

DAILY POST reports that the tribunal resumed on Monday for parties to adopt their final addresses after they had called witnesses and tendered documents in evidence.

The petitioners were represented in court by Chris Uche. The first respondent, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), was represented by Remi Olatubora. Wole Olanipekun stood in for Governor Dapo Abiodun, the second respondent, while Onyechi Ikpeazu led the counsel for the third respondent, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While adopting their written addresses, the respondents urged the tribunal to dismiss the petition of Adebutu and the PDP.

Counsel to INEC, Olatubora, argued that the documents tendered by the petitioners were inadmissible because “they were not the makers of those documents.”

Niger: Gov Bago pledges provision of APC gun trucks, operational vehicles to combat crimes

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has pledged to provide Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC), gun trucks and other operational vehicles to assist the Nigeria Police Force in the battle against crimes in the state.

The governor stated this during the commissioning of an edifice donated to the new Police Divisional Headquarters, Chanchaga, Niger State Command.

He acknowledged the efforts of the Nigeria Police and other sister security agencies in the state in their commitment to ensuring the safety of lives and property.

