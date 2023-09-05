Today’s Headlines: Tribunal verdict will favor Tinubu, APC chieftain boasts, Obasanjo, Sanusi Criticise Buhari over reckless spending

Tribunal verdict will favor Tinubu, APC chieftain boasts

A member of the All Progressives Congress National Working Committee, Tolu Bankole, has expressed strong conviction that the outcome of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal slated for Wednesday will be in favor of President Bola Tinubu.

Source: Punch papers

Bankole’s vote of confidence was a reaction to viral reports in the media that pressure was being mounted on the judges to disqualify the president. The five judges that will deliver the verdict are the Chairman of the tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani; Justice Stephen Adah of the Court of Appeal (Asaba Division); Justice Monsurat Bolaji-Yusuf, Court of Appeal (Asaba); Justices Moses Ugo (Kano) and Abba Mohammed of the Ibadan Division of the Court of Appeal.

Recall that the tribunal had earlier announced that it will on Wednesday, deliver judgment on the petitions challenging the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission. In a similar vein, the military and the police have warned that they will not condone any unlawful act by troublemakers on the day of the ruling.

Obasanjo, Sanusi blast Buhari over reckless spending

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo and 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi lamido Sanusi, yesterday took a swipe at the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari over the bad shape of the economy, While Obasanjo declared that the former president’s government was allegedly a reckless spender, Sanusi lamented that Nigeria led a false life under the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Source: Vanguard

In an interview with TheCable, the former President also spoke on the increasing coup in Africa. On the current bad shape of the economy, Obasanjo said: “Tinubu said the other day that it was unacceptable that he would spend 90% of his revenue to service debts. I wasn’t spending 90% when I went worldwide to get debt relief. Do you think that anybody would give you debt relief today?

“Buhari was spending money recklessly. I know Buhari didn’t understand economics. I put that in my book. But that he could also be so reckless, I didn’t know. Who would you go to today and ask for a favor? Tinubu says he has trimmed the number of people attending the United Nations General Assembly. Is that news? He will meet with Justin Trudeau, and he will meet with Emmanuel Macron. That will not solve any problem.”

Insecurity: Zamfara approves recruitment of 4,200 civilian JTF

The Zamfara State Executive Council has approved the recruitment of 4,200 members for the civilian Joint Task Force to complement the efforts of security agencies in tackling insecurity in the state.

Source: Punch papers

The recruitment of the civilian JTF was among the critical issues deliberated upon at the State Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Dauda Lawal on Tuesday, according to a statement by the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Bala Idris.

The statement noted that the meeting also approved the construction of new classrooms, renovation, and furnishing of the schools as part of the government’s commitment to increasing educational opportunities. PUNCH had earlier reported that Governor Lawal had insisted he would not negotiate with bandits but support security agencies to stamp out banditry and other forms of criminality in the state.

Govt offices in Abuja, others shut as NLC strike begins

Some government ministries, departments, and agencies in Abuja are currently shut in solidarity with the two-day nationwide strike declared by the Nigeria Labour Congress, The PUNCH has observed.

Source: Punch papers

Our correspondent who visited the Federal Secretariat on Tuesday morning alongside other major areas such as the popular radio house which houses some agencies under the Ministry of Information and National Orientation observed that the areas were deserted as workers decided to stay back home. Banks located in the areas surveyed were also under lock and key.

Our correspondent who visited one of the major commercial banks located at the Federal Secretariat was told there would be no banking operations due to the strike declared by the NLC. The PUNCH reports that Friday, the NLC in a communique released which was jointly signed by its national president, Joe Ajaero, and Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja said it decided to decide the failure of the Tinubu-led Federal Government to dialogue and engage stakeholders within the organized labour on efforts to cushion the effects of the removal of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit popularly known as petrol on the “poor masses”.

