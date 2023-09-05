Today’s Headlines: Tribunal Verdict On Poll: Tinubu, Obi Confident; 100 Days In Office: Tinubu’s Policies Divide Financial Experts

Tribunal Verdict: Tinubu, Obi Confident

The Presidency last night expressed confidence that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s election will be upheld tomorrow by the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC).

Also yesterday, Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 presidential election expressed optimism that with the evidence they brought before the court, he would upturn the results declared by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The position of the President and the challenger came after the tribunal announced that judgment will be delivered tomorrow.

The tribunal’s statement, signed by the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal, Umar Bangari, reads: “The Court of Appeal wishes to inform the general public that judgment in the petitions before the Presidential Election Petition Court will be delivered on Wednesday 6th September, 2023.

100 Days In Office: Tinubu’s Policies Divide Financial Experts

The first 100 days of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration have been laced with praise and blame.

Upon Inauguration on May 29, 2023, President Tinubu vowed to revamp the economy with his renewed hope slogan.

But, the ripple effects of his economic policies leave Nigerians with a sweet and sour taste.

For instance, the removal of fuel subsidy and Naira floating policies have led to 24.08 per cent of July’s inflation figure.

On June 14, 2023, CBN instructed the banks to “sell forex freely at market-determined rates”. Consequently, Naira jumped to /$1 at the parallel market.

Tinubu Not Worried Over Tribunal Verdict–Spokesman

The spokesperson to President Bola Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale has claimed his principal is not worried about the possible verdict of the presidential election tribunal.

Ngelale stated this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Monday.

According to him, Tinubu sees no need to threaten judicial officers regarding the election petition.

The tribunal has fixed September 6 to deliver judgment on the petitions challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 election.

The victory was contested by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ngelale said Tinubu is optimistic that the panel would deliver judgment based on the evidence presented.

“Unlike some political gladiators in the country, the President sees no need to threaten judicial officers,” he said.

Kwara Gov, Abdulrazaq Inaugurates Commissioners, Assigns Portfolios

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State, on Monday, inaugurated the members of his cabinet.

They were also assigned their respective portfolios after the swearing in ceremony held at the Government House Ilorin.

The commissioners and their portfolios are as follows: Hawau Nuru – Finance; Usman Lade – Water Resources; Dr Amina El-Imam – Health; Shehu Ndanusa – Environment; Aliyu Kora Sabi – Planning and Economic Development; Afolashade Kemi – Social Development; Abdul Ganeey Kola – Energy; Dr Segun Ogunsola – Housing and Urban Development; Senior Suleiman – Attorney General; Abdulquawiy Olododo – Ministry of Solid Minerals and Damilola Yusuf – Business Innovation and Technology.

