Today’s Headlines: Tribunal verdict; I Have Faith In Judiciary—Governor Adeleke, Southwest ‘ll Succeed Buhari—Tinubu

I Have Faith In Judiciary—Governor Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke has restated faith in the nation’s judiciary as the chamber of justice and remedy.

Source: Vanguard papers

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed stated that Ademola while recieving Unit to Unit Ambassadors (UUA) from Osun West senatorial district, noted the critical role of the judiciary in entrenching and strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, listing the many judicial interventions that has helped to stabilize the nation.

“Democracy revolves around the wheel of justice. Justice dispensation is the realm of the judiciary. All democrats must therefore have unshaken faith in the judiciary. I have that trust and confidence in the judiciary to right the wrong and deepen our democracy.

Southwest ‘ll Succeed Buhari—Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the southwest will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as President of the country.

Source: Vanguard papers

Tinubu who spoke in Yoruba at the Osun state presidential campaign rally held at Freedom Park, Osogbo, the region collaborate with the north to elect a northern president, hence, the southwest will succeed the present administration.

He added that fuel and currency scarcity will deter the masses from voting him as president on February 25.

“We collaborated with them (North) to elect a president of northern extraction, this time, we (southwest) will succeed them.

‘You won’t succeed with your ambition’, Clark tells Okowa

Elder statesman and First Republic Federal Commissioner for Information, Chief Edwin Clark, on Thursday, came so hard on Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, with a prayer that he does not succeed in his ambition for Vice Presidency.

Source: Punch paper

According to him, the governor should, in his own interest, openly apologise to his colleagues in both the All Progressives Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party he had allegedly deceived into taking a decision he never believed in.

Clark also gave Okowa between now and May 29 to give an account of the N250 billion 13 per cent derivation fund which he collected from the Federal Government as exposed by Governor Nyesom Wike of River State or face action in court.

Elections: Court Orders INEC To Accept LP Candidates In 24 States

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to accept the nominations of candidates of the Labour Party (LP) in 24 states of the Federation.

Source: Channels TV

The court ordered that the electoral body must accept the list of the candidates, either manually or through its electronic nomination portal.

Delivering judgement, Justice Ekwo held that INEC violated Sections 31, 33 and 36 of the Electoral Act 2022 in rejecting the LP candidates in the affected states on the ground of non-functional of its nomination portal.

Rivers State Governor, Wike Has Directed LG Chairmen, Aides To Work For Tinubu – PDP Presidential Council Kicks

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has allegedly endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu for the February 25 presidential election, the Peoples Democratic Party campaign council has said.

Source: Saharareporters

SaharaReporters had reported on Wednesday that Wike failed to name the presidential candidate which the five aggrieved governors he led would support for the presidency.

It had been reported that while three governors were discreetly rooting for the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi for the February 25 poll.

However, the PDP Rivers Presidential Council said on Thursday that it had identified Tinubu of APC, as Governor Nyesom Wike’s choice for the forthcoming election.

The council in a letter dated Wednesday, February 1, 2023, said Wike had already directed all local government chairmen, his aides and party executive members to deliver APC and Tinubu at the poll.

