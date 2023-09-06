Today’s Headlines: Tribunal Upholds LP As Winner Of National Assembly Elections In Lagos Constituencies; PEPC: Peter Obi Absent In Court As Abure Stands In

Tribunal Upholds LP As Winner Of National Assembly

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday upheld the elections that produced two Labour Party candidates, Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi and Olawande George as winners of the Oshodi-Isolo Federal and Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituencies.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the LP candidate as the winner of the election after he polled 29,386 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ganiyu Johnson, who garnered 16,650 votes in the exercise.

Johnson, who represented the constituency from 2019 to 2023, had challenged the election outcome over alleged fraud. But the tribunal on Monday ruled that Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi and Olawande George were validly elected.

Peter Obi Absent In Court

The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party in the just concluded presidential elections, Peter Obi was noticeably absent at the tribunal sitting, The PUNCH has observed.

At 9:34 am when the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Haruna Tsammani asked for the introduction of petitioners and responders, the embattled chairman of the LP, Julius Abure noted that he was standing in for the petitioner, Peter Obi.

The Vice-President, Kashim Shettima introduced himself as the first responder, alongside the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Presidential Tribunal: Don’t Be Used By Politicians- Ohanaeze Begs Youths

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has appealed to Nigerian youths to resist the temptation of being used to cause chaos in the country.

The advice came as the nation awaits with anxiety the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, today, Wednesday.

Tension is high across the country, with spears increasing that there could be protest should the judgement go against the expectation of certain persons.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has asked the contending political parties and their presidential candidates involved in the ongoing Presidential Election Petition, to call their supporters and activists to order as the state will not tolerate what he called illegal and unnecessary protest actions over the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

This is as Nigerians across the globe eagerly await the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on petitions filed by Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential election, on Wednesday.

In a statement he personally signed, Governor Fubara said that the Rivers State government is concerned about reported threats to law and order by supporters of the presidential candidates who may be dissatisfied with the outcome of the judgment of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

