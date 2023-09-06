Today’s Headlines: Tribunal Upholds LP As Winner Of National Assembly Elections In Lagos Constituencies; I’ll Silence Critics – Bello

Tribunal Upholds LP As Winner Of NA Election In Lagos

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, on Monday upheld the elections that produced two Labour Party candidates, Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi and Olawande George as winners of the Oshodi-Isolo Federal and Amuwo-Odofin Federal Constituencies.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared the LP candidate as the winner of the election after he polled 29,386 votes to defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Ganiyu Johnson, who garnered 16,650 votes in the exercise.

Johnson, who represented the constituency from 2019 to 2023, had challenged the election outcome over alleged fraud. But the tribunal on Monday ruled that Jesse Okey-Joe Onuakalusi and Olawande George were validly elected.

In a press statement released on Monday, Olubunmi Odesanya, Lagos Publicity Secretary Labour Party, described the tribunal’s decisions as great joy, adding that the judgements showed the impartiality of the judicial system in election petitions.

I’ll Silence Critics–Bello

Minister of State for Defence, Mohammed Bello Matawalle has said he is determined to silence his critics and demonstrate capacity in his new role.

The Zamfara State former Governor said that he was very resolute in his confidence to handle the responsibilities effectively.

During a reception organized in his honor in Abuja, Matawalle told his critics that, “I have been hearing some people saying my brother Badaru (Minister of Defence) and I do not have the capacity to serve as ministers of defence; these people do not even understand what security is.

“Therefore, this is not where the problem is; what matters most is one’s determination, courage, and opportunity.”

Military Delivered Death, Nigerians Must Reject Such Intervention – Chidoka

Former Ation Minister, Mr Osita Chidoka has accused the military of delivering death, killing Kudirat Abiola, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Alfred Rewane and many others.

Chidoka charged Nigerians to reject the call for any form of military intervention.

Speaking at the 60th birthday National Dialogue in honour of Prof Udenta O. Udenta on Tuesday, he said Nigerians should fight for the deepening of democracy in the country.

The former minister stressed that military intervention would not augur well for the country.

A statement by Chidoka’s sokesman, Ikechukwu Okafor quoted him as saying “The military delivered death, killed Kudirat Abiola, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Alfred Rewane, and many others. They muzzled the press and destroyed our national institutions like NLC, NANS, and religious organisations. Their record of economic outcomes was abysmal and set the stage for poverty in the land.

Abia Govt Dismisses Report On Sack Of 10,000 Workers

The Abia Government has denied a report on the sack of 10,000 civil servants in the state, describing it as fake and unfounded.

The Commissioner for Information and Culture, Okey Kanu, made this known in an interview with newsmen in Umuahia on Wednesday.

“The report on the sack of Abia workers by Gov. Alex Otti is fake and unfounded,” he said.

Kanu said that the state government introduced certain measures to address the issue of ghost workers, adding that in line with its agenda to sanitise the civil service, removed names of ghost workers from the payroll of government.

