Today’s Headlines: Tribunal Sacks Lagos LP Rep, Olumide Akpata Resigns From Templars Law Firm

Tribunal sacks Lagos LP Rep

The National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal sitting in Lagos has nullified the return of the Labour Party’s (LP’s) candidate, Seyi Sowunmi, as the House of Representatives member for Ojo Federal Constituency in Lagos State.

Instead, the three-man panel led by Justice Abdullahi Ozegya declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Ogunyemi, as the duly elected candidate of the election conducted on February 25, 2023.

The other members of the panel are Justice Ashu Ewah and Justice Muhammad Sambo.

Ogunyemi, a two-term state lawmaker and former secretary of the APC in Lagos, had challenged the declaration of Sowunmi by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the winner of the election on the grounds that the respondent was not duly sponsored and qualified to contest the election under the candidacy of Labour Party for Ojo Federal Constituency.

In its judgment, the tribunal agreed with the petitioner that the candidate of the Labour Party was not qualified to contest the elections.

It, therefore, declared his votes wasted and held that the second runner up, APC’s Ogunyemi, ought to have been declared winner of Ojo Federal Constituency.

Olumide Akpata resigns from Templars law firm

Olumide Akpata, former president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has resigned from Templars law firm.

Akpata, in a statement issued on Thursday, said he is leaving the firm with effect from August 31 to contribute to the critical task of nation-building.

His resignation comes weeks after he confirmed that he had joined the Labour Party (LP).

Although he is yet to declare his intention, Akpata is believed to be interested in contesting the 2024 governorship election in Edo state.

“It is therefore with mixed feelings, but with a great sense of pride and responsibility, that I announce my disengagement from Templars with effect from 31st August 2023,” he said.

Boat mishap claims 12 lives in Nasarawa

Nasarawa State House of Assembly has said that 12 people died in a boat mishap at River Kogi, Kungra Kamfani, in Arikiya electoral ward of Lafia Local of Government Area of the State on Aug. 20.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker of the House, made this known during an emergency sitting of the House on Thursday in Lafia.

Abdullahi condoled with the State and Lafia Local Governments over the unfortunate incident.

He also condoled with the bereaved families over the death of their loved ones.

“It is very very sad that we lost 12 people, comprising men and women, in a boat mishap in Arikiya, Lafia LGA.

Homegrown solutions best to solve African problems- Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has said that Africa has a better chance of overcoming its economic and security challenges through local solutions and consistency in its pledges and agreements.

Tinubu made this declaration while receiving Letters of Credence from three envoys at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

The Ambassadors are that of Ethiopia, Mr Awall Wagris Mohammed; Cuba, Mrs Miriam Morales Palmero, and United Arab Emirates, Salem Saeed Al-Shamsi.

In a side meeting with the Ambassador of Ethiopia, the President assured the envoy that Nigeria would continue to strengthen its ties with African countries in the areas of trade, security, and economic growth.

