Today’s Headlines: Tribunal Sacks Kano NNPP House Of Rep Member; Niger: ECOWAS Committed To Democracy, Human Rights – Tinubu

Tribunal Sacks Kano NNPP Rep

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

The National and State House of Assembly elections petition tribunal in Kano has nullified the election of Muktar Umar Yerima of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as the House of Representatives member for Tarauni Federal Constituency.

The three-man panel of the tribunal led by Justice I.P. Chima held that Yerima was not qualified having forged his primary school certificate that was submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to the tribunal, the case of the petitioner, Hafizu Kawu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) challenging Yerima emergence succeeded having proven a case of forgery against the NNPP candidate.

The tribunal therefore held that the NNPP had no candidate in the election and all the votes that were cast for Yerima were wasted votes.

It thereafter directed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the certificate of return earlier issued to Yerima.

The tribunal had held that Yerima’s defence that he had made a change of name in 2022 did not hold water having been using three (Umar Mukhtar Zakari) names on his International passports have shown since 2009 while his primary school certificate still bears Umar Mukhtar.

It also held that the said primary school, Hausawa Primary School has disown the certificate rendered by the sacked lawmaker.

ECOWAS Committed To Democracy–Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch paper

Chairman of the Economic Community of West African State, President Bola Tinubu, said the regional bloc was committed to protecting democracy and human rights in Niger Republic.

According to the Nigerian President, the regional bloc must engage the coup leaders in the neighbouring country to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum.

Tinubu spoke on Thursday in Abuja when he declared open the ECOWAS second extraordinary session on the situation in Niger Republic.

He said, “More so, in reaffirming our relentless commitment to democracy, human rights, and the well-being of the people of Niger, it is crucial that we prioritise diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the bedrock of our approach.

“We must engage all parties involved, including the coup leaders, in earnest discussions to convince them to relinquish power and reinstate President Bazoum. It is our duty to exhaust all avenues of engagement to ensure a swift return to constitutional governance in Niger.”

Tinubu said the coup in neighbouring Niger has far-reaching effects on democratically constituted governments in the sub-region.

“More specifically, as leaders of our respective nations, we must recognise that the political crisis in Niger not only poses a threat to the stability of the nation but also has far-reaching implications for the entire West African region.

“By remaining steadfast in our adherence to the principles of democracy, good governance, and the rule of law, we can restore peace, stability, and prosperity in the Republic of Niger, thereby fostering an environment conducive to growth and development for all,” he said.

Photo Credit:Google

Best UTME Candidate Clears WASSCE Result With Eight A1

Photo Credit:Punch paper

The best candidate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, Kamsiyochukwu Umeh, has again shown her academic prowess, clearing her papers in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination with 8 A1 and a B2.

The 16-year-old student of Deeper Life High School, Mowe, Ogun State, scored A1 in English Language, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, Further Mathematics, Economics, Civic Education, Computer Studies and Dyeing and Bleaching, and a B2 in Physics.

Umeh was earlier celebrated for being the top scorer in the just 2023 UTME with a cumulative mark of 360.

She scored 99 in Chemistry, 98 in Mathematics, 97 in Physics, and 66 in English.

The Anambra State indigene received several awards including a scholarship from the state government.

Umeh also received a cash prize of N2.5m from the Chief Executive Officer of Erisco Foods Limited, Chief Eric Umeofia, among others.

She was presented with a cheque on the company’s premises at Ikeja, Lagos, on July 28, 2023.

Reps Meet NUC, CBN, Students Body

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee On Student Loans and Access To Higher Education is meeting with the National Universities Commission (NUC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), students’ representatives and other stakeholders over the proposed students loan scheme of the federal government.

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had signed into law a bill to provide soft loans for students at tertiary institutions to undergo their studies.

In his opening address at the meeting, the committee chairman, Terser Ugbor, said they convened the Legislative Summit on Students Loans to gather more information from stakeholders in the education sector and other relevant bodies on the best approach and strategy to implement the Students Loans Scheme in Nigeria.

He added that the committee would present its report to the House for legislative action on the proposed amendments to the Students Loans Act.

He said, “For emphasis, students loan is an important aspect of modern education financing around the world. It creates access to education for students who would otherwise be unable to afford a higher education or unable to study professional courses needed for our scientific development, industrialization, technological advancement and economic growth.

“For students loans schemes to be successful, they must be easy to access, easy to repay and supported by flexible exit plans so as not to over burden our young citizens and stifle their development after graduation.”

