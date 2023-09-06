Today’s Headlines: Tribunal sacks Delta South senator, orders re-run within 90 days, Electoral Act: Electronic results transmission not mandatory – Tribunal.

Tribunal sacks Delta South senator, orders re-run within 90 days.

According to Punch news, The Senatorial Election Tribunal sitting in Asaba, the Delta State capital, on Wednesday, sacked the lawmaker representing Delta South, Senator Thomas Onowakpo.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr. Michael Diden, had approached the tribunal with his petition seeking the disqualification of the APC candidate.

He argued that the electoral body did not follow the Electoral Act before declaring APC winner of the election.

The tribunal Chairman, Justice Catherine Ogunsola, ruled that Onowakpo’s certificate of return be withdrawn.

The tribunal ordered INEC to conduct a supplementary election in Warri South Local Government Area of the state within 90 days.

Speaking shortly after the judgment, INEC counsel, Clark Ekpebe, said they would study the judgment, adding that they still have the option of an appeal.

Electoral Act: Electronic results transmission not mandatory – Tribunal.

According to Punch news, The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, on Wednesday, said the Electoral Act 2022 does not contain a mandatory provision for the electronic transmission of election results.

The five-member panel, headed by Justice Haruna Tsammani, emphasised that the sole technological requirement mandated for use by the Independent National Electoral Commission during elections is the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System.

Regarding allegations of non-compliance with the Electoral Act, INEC Regulations and Guidelines, Justice Tsammani added that there is no indication in the regulations that BVAS must electronically transmit polling unit results.

“There is no provision for the electronic transmission of election results in the Electoral Act 2022. It is at best optional,” he said.

Multiple taxation may negatively impact Nigeria’s economy – NCC.

According to Punch news, The Nigerian Communications Commission, on Wednesday, disclosed that multiple taxes may affect the growth of Nigeria’s economy if not properly checked.

The NCC Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management, Adeleke Adewolu, made this known during a regional stakeholders’ workshop held in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Adewolu spoke on the theme, ‘Navigating the Landscape of Multiple Taxation and Regulations: Fostering Sustainable Growth through Collaboration’.

He lamented that the presence of numerous taxes, often referred to as “nuisance taxes” by the World Bank, is impeding the country’s development.

Adewolu said, “Despite the prospect of accelerated economic growth, the presence of multiple taxation which the World Bank has termed “nuisance taxes” has and continues to prove to be a bane on economic development in the country.

“The curious question, which this workshop will attempt to answer, is how a fiscal tool for economic development like taxation can become inimical to economic development. It is imperative, therefore, to correct some misconceptions about taxation, particularly the misguided notion of taxation as a penal tool for thriving business enterprises.

North East: Nigeria lost $100bn to conflict in 13 years – UNICEF.

According to Punch news, A new study by the United Nations Children’s Fund has revealed that Nigeria lost approximately $100bn from 2008 to 2021, due to conflict in the northeast.

The report also highlighted how violence and gross violations against children led to a dire economic downturn, affecting not just the conflicted region but the country as a whole.

The report titled, ‘The economic cost of conflict in northeast Nigeria’, projects that even if the conflict ends now, the cumulative losses would be $150bn to $200bn by 2030, while the cumulative losses by 2030 due to lost educational opportunities would be $150bn.

Speaking at the launch of the report in Abuja on Wednesday, the UNICEF Representative, Cristian Munduate, said the study reveals that as of 2021, the Nigerian economy was 2.5 per cent smaller than it would have been without the conflict.

