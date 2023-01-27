Today’s Headlines: Tribunal Sacks Adeleke As Gov, Failure Of 2023 Poll Will Set Democracy Back—Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tribunal Sacks Adeleke As Governor

The Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Osogbo has sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke as the duly elected governor of the state.

Source: Vanguard paper

The tribunal in a split document of two to one is declared that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, should withdraw the Certificate of Return issued to Adeleke and issued same to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola.

The majority judgement which was read by the Chairman, Justice Tertse Kume said Oyetola scored the majority lawful votes of 314,931 against Adeleke’s 290,266.

The minority judgement is ongoing.

Failure Of 2023 Election Will Set Democracy Back—Wike

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has urged Nigerians not to allow the 2023 general elections to fail.

Allowing such failure, he said, will increase political polarisation, exacerbate social fault lines, and set Nigeria’s democracy backward.

Source: Channels TV

Governor Wike gave the charge at the 2023 Port Harcourt International Conference, sponsored by the Rivers State government, with the theme: Deepening Democratic Culture and Institutions for Sustainable Development and Security in Nigeria,” held at Obi Wali International Conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

Peter Obi Won’t Step Down For Tinubu, Atiku Or Any Other Presidential Candidate, Says Labour Party

The media arm of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign Council has refuted the report claiming that its presidential candidate, Peter Obi is quitting the election exercise slated for February 25.

Source: Sahara Reporters

The Obi-Datti Media Office described the report as ridiculous and fake.

The office accused some unnamed political parties of putting Obi’s image on gift items to give Nigerians the impression that the LP candidate is trying to win votes through inducements.

There have been reports that Obi would step down for the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar. Obi was Atiku’s running mate in the 2019 presidential election under the platform of the PDP.

Nigeria launches new payment card, AfriGo to boost economy

Nigeria has launched an African Central Bank-led National Domestic Card Scheme, AfriGO, to boost the nation’s economy.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele disclosed this at the unveiling ceremony on Thursday.

Source: Daily Post

The new card, AfriGO, would be accessible to all Nigerians and is expected to strengthen the national payments system and deepen the usage of electronic platforms in Nigeria, Emefiele stated.

According to him, the new card scheme is aimed at providing more options for domestic consumers while also promoting the delivery of services in a more innovative, cost-effective and competitive manner.

He said that CBN’s cashless policy had created value, engendered competition and attracted investment into the Nigerian banking and payments ecosystem.

Tinubu’s ‘emperor mentality’ attribute of a sharp mind – Festus Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, said the ‘emperor mentality’ attributed to Bola Tinubu is an indication of his sharp mind.

Source: PM

Keyamo stated this on Friday while responding to the statements made by Naj’atu Muhammad.

Speaking to Arise TV on Thursday, Muhammad reiterated that she left the APC camp to join Atiku Abubakar’s camp because “Tinubu is incapable”.

