Today’s Headlines: Tribunal Ruling Not Final: Presidential Candidates Not Satisfied Can Approach Supreme Court — Falana; Obasanjo Hits Tinubu

Tribunal Ruling Not Final; Presidential Candidates Not Satisfied Can Approach Supreme Court — Falana

Photo Credit Sahara Reporters

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has said the judgement slated to be delivered on Wednesday by the Presidential Tribunal is not final.

Falana, who was speaking on Channels Television’s programme on Monday, added that any party dissatisfied with the decision could still approach the Supreme Court for redress.

He expressed his displeasure that the judiciary was facing an unprecedented blackmail and intimation over the presidential election petitions, saying there was no election petition that had attracted such attention in the country since colonial rule.

He said, “We have been having election petitions since the colonial era, but none has attracted such level of blackmail and intimidation of the judiciary.

“I am worried that people give the impression that everything ends with the judgement of the Court of Appeal, the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. Any party that loses on Wednesday still has the opportunity to appeal to the Supreme Court. So, what is the basis for the cheap blackmail that is going on?” the senior lawyer queried.

Obasanjo hits Bola Tinubu

Photo Credit: P.m.news

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has for the first time spoken on the 100 day old government of President Bola Tinubu, challenging him on one of the promises made.

The issue is about the Port Harcourt Refinery, which Tinubu said will be operational in December.

Photo Credit: Google

The refinery is at present undergoing a major overhaul with a loan of $1.5 billion from AfricaExim Bank.

But Obasanjo expressed scepticism that thhe refinery will work by December 2023.

In an interview with The Cable Online paper, Obasanjo emphasised his belief that the nation’s refineries would never function efficiently as long as they remained under government ownership.

Drawing on past experiences, Obasanjo shared insights into the challenges facing Nigeria’s refinery sector.

He recounted a crucial meeting he had with representatives from Shell during his presidency, where he proposed handing over the refineries to the oil giant for management.

Umahi: Road contractors using asphalt must sign 30-year durability agreement

Photo Credit: The Cable

David Umahi, minister of works, says contractors using asphalt in road construction in the country must sign a 30-year durability agreement for the projects.

Speaking at a news conference in Abuja on Monday, Umahi said such contractors would not be stopped from using their preferred raw materials but must sign the durability agreement.

The former Ebonyi governor said taxpayers must get value for their money, adding that contractors will no longer be paid for shoddy work.

“We are not stopping asphalt works but it is not possible to be paid for a job that we know will not stand for five years,” he said.

‘I get frightened’ — Tinubu moves to digitalise ‘bloated’ civil service payroll

Photo Credit: The Cable

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his readiness to incorporate technology into public service administration.

According to a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Tinubu spoke on Monday while receiving Andres Arroyo, vice-president of Oracle, a computer technology company, at the State House.

The president noted that technology helps to ensure that data from public institutions are accurate and transparent as well as aid accountability.

The statement said Tinubu’s enthusiasm was spurred by a collaboration between the government of Nigeria and Oracle, seeking to reform the country’s civil service and data management sector.

