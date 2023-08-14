Today’s Headlines: Tribunal Reserves Judgment in Petitions Seeking to Sack Deputy House Peaker, Kalu; Tinubu Hails Ex-Rivers Gov Odili At 75

Tribunal Reserves Judgment in Petitions Seeking to Sack Deputy House Speaker, Kalu

A cloud of uncertainty has descended on Bende federal constituency of Abia State as the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Umuahia has reserved judgment following the adoption of final written addresses by the petitioners.

At stake is the second term mandate of Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who is fighting on two fronts to retain his seat and by extension his position as the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The Labour Party (LP), the Action Alliance (AA) and their candidates in the February 25, 2023 National Assembly polls approached the tribunal seeking Kalu’s sack from the green chamber of the National Assembly.

The petitioners tightened the noose on Kalu Monday while adopting and expatiating their respective final written addresses, insisting that Kalu’s mandate is illegitimate, flawed and should therefore be nullified.

LP want Kalu removed and replaced by its candidate, Iheanyi Frank Chinasa, on the ground that the Deputy House Speaker claimed to possess certificates which didn’t belong to him.

The AA and its candidate, Ifeanyi Chukwuka Igbokwe, want the 2023 poll for Bende federal constituency nullified and fresh poll conducted for unlawful exclusion of the party logo and candidate’s name on ballots and result sheets.

Tinubu Hails Ex-Rivers Gov Odili At 75

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warmest birthday greetings to a former Executive Governor of Rivers State, Sir (Dr.) Peter Odili, as he marks his 75th birthday anniversary on Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

The President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, joined the celebrant’s family, friends, and well-wishers in celebrating a life defined by remarkable accomplishments and an unwavering focus on human capacity development and political mentorship.

Recognising Governor Odili’s longstanding commitment to public service through his mentorship of future leaders across Nigeria as well as his uncanny ability to galvanise diverse groups of people together to achieve common objectives, the President affirmed that these qualities have distinguished him as a prominent leader and statesman.

ECOWAS Angered By Threat To Prosecute Ousted Niger President Bazoum.

The West African bloc ECOWAS on Monday lashed threats by Niger’s military rulers to prosecute ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, saying this contradicted the regime’s declared willingness to resolve the crisis peacefully.

The coup leaders who toppled Bazoum said late Sunday they had gathered evidence enabling them to prosecute Bazoum for “high treason and undermining the internal and external security of Niger.”

This, it said, was based on “contacts” Bazoum had had with “nationals… foreign heads of state… (and) officials in international organisations.”

In a statement on Monday, ECOWAS said it had learned of the threats “with stupefaction”.

It represents yet another form of provocation and contradicts the reported willingness of the military authorities in the Republic of Niger to restore constitutional order through peaceful means,” the bloc said.

Bazoum, 63, and his family have been held at the president’s official residence since the coup, with international concern mounting over his conditions in detention.

Apologise to Nigerians for bad governance –LP tells APC.

The Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation has asked the All Progressive Congress (APC) to apologise to Nigerians for bad governance since it came to power.

The indictment was contained in an article by the Director General of the Obi-Datti Campaign Organisation, Balogun Osuntokun, at the weekend.Osuntokun described the three months administration of President Bola Tinubu-led administration as 76 days of gross darkness.

According to the campaign DG, after over 60 days in office, Nigerians have been at the receiving end of unplanned, ill-thought policies that have resulted in exponential increase in the prices of goods and services, decline in National Savings Rate and erosion of disposable incomes of Nigerians, increasing poverty and insecurity.

He said: “The list is unending, confusing, most unfortunate and lamentable! There is a clear lack of grasp of undergirding ethos of good governance predicated on short, medium and long-term stimulus strategy and policies.

