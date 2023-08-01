Today’s Headlines: Tribunal Reserves Judgement On Atiku’s Petition; Ribadu Meets S-East Govs Behind Closed Doors

Tribunal Reserves Judgement On Atiku’s Petition

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The tribunal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday has reserved judgment on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku is challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Respondents in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Party.

The tribunal, after adopting the parties’ final written addresses, reserved judgment on the petition.

The Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice Simon Tsammani, said judgment would be delivered on the matter at a date to be communicated to all the parties involved.

Ribadu Meets S-East Govs Behind Closed Doors

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

The National Security Adviser to President Bola Tinubu, Nuhu Ribadu, met with Governors from the five South-East states in Abuja behind closed doors on Monday.

Although the agenda of the closed-door session was not made known, there are speculations that it might not be unconnected to the worsening security challenges in Anambra, Enugu, Abia, Imo, and Ebonyi States.

Four Escape Death As Helicopter Crashes In Ikeja, Lagos

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Four people narrowly escaped death on Tuesday after a helicopter crashed in the Oba Akran area of Ikeja, Lagos State.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon close to a branch of the United Bank for Africa in the area.

It was gathered that the chopper was used for training when it crashed into a building and went up in flames.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Services confirmed the incident.

The spokesperson for the agency, Amodu Shakiru, said the occupants sustained injuries.

Senate To Screen 14 Ministerial Nominees Today

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Senate will screen the remaining 14 ministerial nominees today.

The PUNCH reports that 14 out of the 28 nominees appeared before the Senate for screening.

The Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio, had last week Thursday unveiled the 28 ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Tinubu.

Amongst those to be screened are former Ebonyi governor and lawmaker representing Ebonyi South, David Umahi (Ebonyi); Former Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna); the Special Adviser to the President, Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Dele Alake (Ekiti); former Minister of Health, Ali Pate.

Trinixzity (

)