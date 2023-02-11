Today’s Headlines: Tribunal: Oyetola, APC File Cross Appeal, Gunmen Attack Okowa’s Security Team

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Tribunal: Oyetola, APC File Cross Appeal

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the July 16, 2022, Osun State Governorship election, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, and his party, have filed cross appeal to the judgement of the Election Petition Tribunal that resolved allegation of forgery in favour of the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Adeleke the winner of the poll, but the Tribunal panel that heard complaint relating to the poll, annulled Adeleke’s victory and declared Oyetola the winner of the poll, but resolved the issue of certificate forgery in favour of Osun State governor.

Photo Credit: Google

Gunmen Attack Okowa’s Security Team

Photo Credit: Channels Television

Gunmen have attacked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s advance security team and killed three police officers.

The Delta State Information Commissioner Charles Aniagwu confirmed the attack on Saturday in a press briefing in Asaba.

According to the Commissioner, the policemen were traveling as an advance team to meet up with the governor at the scheduled Abia State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign on Friday.

Buhari Seeks ASUU Partnership On Varsity Funding

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Saturday urged university unions, particularly the Academic Staff Union of Universities, to partner with the Federal Government to arrive at a funding blueprint for the university system.

Buhari said that such a funding blueprint “should take cognisance of local peculiarities and modern realities based on global best practices.”

Vote For Visionary Leaders Like Jakande – Hamzat

Photo Credit: Nigerian Tribune

As the 2023 General Elections draw nearer, Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has enjoined Nigerians to vote for visionary and credible leaders like the first civilian governor of the State, the late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande, who left indelible footprints in the state.

Hamzat gave this charge Saturday while speaking at the 2nd Year Remembrance/Anniversary Prayers for Late Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande held at Jakande’s Residence in the Ilupeju area of the state.

British Envoy Sabotaging Efforts To Release Nnamdi Kanu – US Lawyer,Bruce Fein

Photo Credit: Daily Post

Bruce Fein, a United States, US, based lawyer of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, of personally sabotaging efforts to release the Biafra agitator.

Fein accused Laing of conniving with the Nigerian Government to detain Kanu perpetually.

Vote Humans Not Broom, Umbrella, Obi Tells Supporters

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has urged his supporters to vote human beings in the forthcoming elections.

Obi, who said this on Saturday in Lagos at the Tafawa Balewa Square, stressed that people had, in the past, voted for “brooms and umbrellas” but it didn’t work. He stressed that it was time to vote for human beings.

