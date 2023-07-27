Today’s Headlines: Tribunal: I will walk naked if Obi wins – Charly Boy; Bandits kill 7 soldiers, 20 Vigilantes in Zamfara

Tribunal: I will walk naked if Obi wins – Charly Boy

Source: Vanguard paper

Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy, has affirmed that he will walk naked on the street of Lagos if the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi wins at the tribunal.

Recall that Bola Tinubu of the APC was declared the winner of the February 25 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and was sworn in on May 29.

Peter Obi, and the Labour Party are currently challenging the victory of President Tinubu and the APC in court.

Charly Boy took to his Twitter handle on Wednesday to reveal what he will do if Obi is declared the winner.

Just in: Bandits kill 7 soldiers, 20 vigilantes in Zamfara

Seven Nigerian Soldiers including an Officer and a Policeman, as well as 20 members of vigilante groups that fought along with the troops have been killed by armed bandits in Zamfara state.

The troops and vigilantes were killed when the bandits ambushed/attacked them while conducting foot patrols to rid the state of bandits camps and enclaves.

Director of Defence Media tions, Major General Edward Buba while confirming the casualties, also said two soldiers have been declared missing in acttion

He made the disclosure in a statement titled, ‘Bandits Sustain Casualties While Attacking Troops of FOB Kango on Patrol.’

Military coup must be resisted Niger Republic – Shehu Sani

A former Kaduna lawmaker, Shehu Sani has condemned the military coup in Niger Republic, saying that military rule must be resisted in the country.

Sani stated this in a post his verified Twitter handle on Thursday.

The political activist maintained that “military rule can not be the solution.”

Recall that soldiers had overthrown Niger’s government following an apparent coup on Wednesday when members of the Presidential Guard detained President Mohamed Bazoum.

But, the Kaduna lawmaker said he understood the disappointment and the frustration with the political class but insisted that military rule could not be the alternative.

Sanwo-Olu restructures MDA’s for effective delivery

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the restructuring of some Ministries, Agencies and Departments, MDAs in the state civil service for performance and effective service delivery in the state.

This is coming as Sanwo-Olu is expected any moment to unveil names of commissioner, Special Adviser, SAs, nominees to the state House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The Head of Service, HoS, Mr. Muri Okunola, announced the restructuring tn a circular dated July 25, 2023.

Muri-Okunola, in the circular, stated that the ministries affected include: Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs; Office of Special Adviser on Education and Ministry of Education.

The erstwhile Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs has been renamed as Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy affairs and office of rural development, while office of the Special Adviser on Education will now be called: Ministry of Tertiary Education, thereby being separated from the Ministry of Education which will now be called Ministry of Basic Education.

The Head of Service, in the circular also noted that the Office of Civic Engagement has been split into two departments namely: Office of Civic Engagement and Political and Legislative Bureau, while Central Internal Audit Department will now be called; Office Internal Audit.

