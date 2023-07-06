Today’s Headlines: Tribunal DIsmisses LP’s Petition In Delta State, Tinubu Suspends Telephone Tax

Tribunal DIsmisses LP’s Petition In Delta State

Photos Credits: Daily Post

The governorship election tribunal in Delta State has dismissed the petition of the Labour Party’s candidate for failure to apply for “pre-hearing” notice”, DAILY POST reports.

This has sparked wild jubilation in the camps of Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his supporters.

The tribunal, which sits in Asaba, the state capital, dismissed the Labour Party’s petition in the early hours of today.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress (APC) said its petition, filed by its candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, is well grounded in law and facts, not sentiment.

APC Publicity Secretary in Delta State, Mr. Valentine Onojeghuo, expressed confidence that the judiciary will do justice to Omo-Agege’s petition by recovering the mandate of the people from the custody of the “temporary placeholder” and returning it to its rightful owner.

(Photos Credits: Google)

Tinubu Suspends Telephone Tax

Photos Credits: Vanguard paper

In a bid to curb multiple taxation complained about by a cross section of Nigeria and the business class, President Bola Tinubu has signed four Executive Orders which includes the suspension of the five percent Excise Tax on telecommunication services as well as the excise duties escalation on locally manufactured products.

Some of the suspended taxes were issued through Executive Order by former President Muhammadu Buhari at the twilight of his administration.

The Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents on Thursday at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

According to him, President Tinubu also signed the Finance Act (Effective Date Variation) Order, 2023, which now defers the commencement date of the changes contained in the Act from May 23, 2023 to September 1, 2023.

Dollar videos: Former Kano Gov Ganduje summoned for questioning by PCACC

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Former Kano State governor Abdullahi Ganduje has been summoned for questioning by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) over the dollar videos.

Some videos of Ganduje allegedly collecting kickbacks from contractors were released in 2017 by Daily Nigerian, an online publication.

In the videos, the former governor could be seen collecting the dollars before rolling them into his white dress.

Ganduje had denied the allegation, arguing that the videos were doctored.

However, Barr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, the chairman of PCACC, said the authenticity of the videos had been confirmed while speaking Wednesday at a one-day public dialogue on “Anti-Corruption Crusade in Kano.”

Ill health: Akeredolu to return home soon, says commissioner

Photos Credits: Punch paper

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu will soon return from his medical vacation.

This was disclosed in a statement signed and released by the Ondo State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, on Thursday.

The commissioner disclosed that the governor is in high spirits and will be back home as soon as he is discharged by doctors.

The statement extended gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, APC leaders, other state governors, and well-meaning indigenes of Ondo State for their support through constant prayers for the governor’s full recovery.

WaterGo (

)