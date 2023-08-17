Today’s Headlines: Tobi Amusan cleared to compete at Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships, Tinubu’s policy reforms on point, says World Bank.

Breaking: Tobi Amusan cleared to compete at Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships.

According to Vanguard news, World Women’s 100m hurdles champion and record holder, Tobi Amusan has been given the green light to compete at the upcoming World Athletics Championships set to begin this Saturday in Budapest, Hungary.

A tweet posted by Athletics Integrity Unit on X (Twitter) reads, “A panel of the Disciplinary Tribunal, by majority decision, has today found that Tobi Amusan has not committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) of three Whereabouts Failures within a 12-month period.

“AIU Head Brett Clothier has indicated the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) is disappointed by this decision and will review the reasoning in detail before deciding whether to exercise its right of appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within the applicable deadline.”

Recall the 26-year-old athlete faced charges of three whereabouts failures, which constitutes an anti-doping rule violation for missing three out-of-competition tests within a 12-month period. Amusan had contested this charge.

Amusan now has the chance to defend the only title she has not defended in her career after her successful defence of her Nigeria, African Championships, African Games, Commonwealth Games and Diamond League titles.

Tinubu’s policy reforms on point, says World Bank.

According to Vanguard news, Bank Country Director, Nigeria Office, Shubham Chaudhuri, has lauded President Bola Tinubu’s reform policies.

Chaudhuri, who commended the policies at a symposium on Thursday in Ibadan, however, called for speedy rollout of palliatives to cushion their effects on Nigerians.

The symposium was organised by the Department of Agricultural Economics, Faculty of Economics and Management Science, in collaboration with the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER).

The theme of the symposium is: “Economic Opportunity Pathways to Navigating Post-Reform Challenges in Nigeria.”

Chaudhuri said the symposium was timely as it would provide participants the opportunity to discuss how Nigeria could navigate the current challenges following the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to him, it is really about making the best possible use of the revenue that would now flow to the federation.

Subsidy Removal: NEC sets up adhoc committee to liaise with labour union.

According to Vanguard news, National Economic Council (NEC) has constituted an Ad-hoc Committee to engage with the leadership of labour unions to resolve issues surrounding the petrol subsidy removal across the states.

Mr Olusola Abiola, Director Information, Office of the Vice President, in a statement, said the decision was reached at the 135th meeting of NEC, chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja on Thursday.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the committee comprises the Nigerian Governors’ Forum Chairman, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra state, and the Chairman of Progressives Governors Forum, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Others are the PDP Governors Forum Chairman, Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, and Gov. Alex Otti of Abia state.

Abiola said that the council also received progress reports on the ongoing nationwide distribution of rice, grains, fertilizer and other items to States and N5 billion financial support, provided by the Federal Government.

Navy ‘ll protect nation’s borders from illegal criminal activities in Maritime industry – Ogalla.

According to Vanguard news, The Chief of Naval staff, Emmanuel Ogalla, Thursday, in Lagos assured that Nigeria Navy will continue to protect the nation’s borders from all illegal criminal activities, unreported and unregulated fishing within the maritime domain which has been impacting negatively on the nation’s economy. He said that the Navy has been collaborating with the Ministry of Agriculture in fighting against these illicit activities.

Speaking at the official handing over of six Glass Reinforced Plastics, GRP, riverine boats built by Naval Dockyard Limited for the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in Lagos, the Naval boss said that they also construct boats and build vessels that could be used to further the collaboration.

According to him, what we are doing here today is a significant achievement, sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture which is for the dockyard to construct boats which are now handed over to these coastal states, particularly, Lagos and Akwa Ibom states that are here and also greatly impacted by these activities.

