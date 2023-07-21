Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s written address, desperation taken too far_Obi’s lawyer, Makinde Re-appoints Owoseni, Others As Advisers

Tinubu’s written address, desperation taken too far — Obi’s lawyer

Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi have discredited the written address filed by President Bola Tinubu following the outcome of the February 25 presidential elections describing the latter’s outburst as “desperation taken too far”.

In the written address sighted by TRIBUNE ONLINE and dated July 14, the 2nd and 3rd respondents led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN), faulted the claims of Obi’s witnesses including the seventh witness, Clarita Ogah who had claimed to be a cloud engineer and a member of staff at Amazon.

The respondents also warned the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), that misinterpreting the law as provided for in the constitution on the 25% of lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, could “lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature.”

Photo credit || Google

However, the petitioners in their final written address filed by Obi’s lead counsel, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), to the 2nd and 3rd respondents, said there will only be anarchy if the rule of law is truncated.

“This is a cheap, misguided, and destructive blackmail clearly intended to target the country’s judicialism and constitutionalism. It also aims at cannibalising our democracy.

Makinde Re-appoints Owoseni, Others As Advisers

Photos Credits: Daily Post

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has re-appointed Mr Fatai Owoseni as Special Adviser on Security matters.

Makinde announced the re-appointment on Thursday.

Owoseni is a former commissioner of police in Lagos state.

Makinde, in a letter signed by his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, also announced the re-appointment of a former chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Oyo State chapter, Comrade Bayo Titilola-Sodo, as Special Adviser on Labour matters.

The Governor also announced the re-appointment of a retired Assistant Comptroller of Immigration, Mr. Segun Adegoke, as the Special Adviser on Homeland Security.

Kwara gov to attend BSN meeting

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, will declare open the 56th Bible Society of Nigeria.

It would commence from July 24 to 28, 2023.

A statement by the organisation said the meeting, which would start with a divine service would hold at the Cathedral of St. Barnabas Anglican Cathedral, Muritala Way, Ilorin, on July 26, 2023.

“The president and Board Chairman of BSN, Bishop Timothy Banwo will preside over the meeting which is being hosted by the West North Zone of the BSN. Among other things, the past and future activities of the organisation concerning its Bible work mandates will be discussed at the meeting. The accounts of the organisation for the past year would be examined as well. The General Secretary of the BSN, Pastor Samuel Sanusi, is expected to present his report for the year under review to the board meeting,” it read in part.

Patron of the BSN, Dr Yakubu Gowon, national officers, and delegates across the country are expected at the meeting.

FG Approves Infrastructure Support Fund for States

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of an Infrastructure Support Fund (ISF) for states as part of measures to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on Nigerians.

A statement by Mr Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, said the approval was disclosed at the monthly meeting of the Federation Account Allocation Committee on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that the new Fund would enable states to intervene and invest in the critical areas of transportation, including farm-to-market road improvements; agriculture, encompassing livestock and ranching solutions.

Others areas are health, with a focus on basic healthcare; education, especially basic education; power and water resources, that will improve economic competitiveness, create jobs and deliver economic prosperity for Nigerians.

avage (

)