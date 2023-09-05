Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s UN Trip Will Not Solve Nigerian Problem – OBJ; Kwara: Gov Abdulrazaq Appoints New SSG

Tinubu’s UN Trip Will Not Solve Nigerian Problem; He Will Meet President Macron, Trudeau And That’s All – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said President Bola Tinubu’s United Nations trip will not solve Nigerian problems as he (Obasanjo) knows those the president will likely be meeting.

Obasanjo noted that the Nigerian government’s announcement of trimming the number of people attending the United Nations General Assembly was no news, adding that Tinubu would be meeting with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and French president, Emmanuel Macron, and that “will not solve any problem.”

The former president, who ruled Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 stated these in an interview published by TheCable on Monday.

He said, “Tinubu says he has trimmed the number of people attending the United Nations General Assembly. Is that news? He will meet with Justin Trudeau, and he will meet with Emmanuel Macron. That will not solve any problem.”

Speaking on the fuel subsidy crisis and why the country’s refineries were not working, he said, “They will not work as long as the government is keeping hold of them. When I was president, I invited Shell to a meeting. I told them I wanted to hand over the refineries for them for help us run. They bluntly told me they would not. I was shocked.

Gov Abdulrazaq appoints new SSG

A new Secretary to the Kwara State Government, has been appointed by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

He is Prince Mahe Abdulkadir, a former Permanent Secretary and Clerk of the state House of Assembly.

He will replace Professor Mamman Saba Jibril, who served in Governor Abdulrazaq’s first term tenure from 2019-2023.

He was sworn-in at the Government House, Ilorin on Monday, alongside 18 commissioners screened and confirmed by the state House of Assembly.

The governor also appointed and swore-in two physically challenged persons as permanent secretaries in the state civil service.

Obaseki swears in LG chairmen, APC kicks

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, on Monday, swore in the chairmen of the 18 local governments elected in Saturday’s council election amid calls by the All Progressives Congress to the governor to halt the ceremony.

Obaseki said the elected chairmen were carefully selected by the Peoples Democratic Party and elected by the people. He expressed confidence in the ability of the chairman to collaborate with the state government to bring good governance to the people.

He said, “I campaigned with all of you around the local government so I wasn’t surprised that you won. What amazed me, which I didn’t realise was the love and support which our people have for the PDP. Don’t let them down.”

Obaseki urged the new chairmen to focus on developing their areas and ensuring that the environment is clean, assuring that his administration would create alternative routes in areas where the federal roads have become dilapidated.

