Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s UN Trip Will Not Solve Nigerian Problem; He Will Meet President Macron, Trudeau And That’s All – Obasanjo, NNPP Expels Kwankwaso

Tinubu’s UN Trip Will Not Solve Nigerian Problem; He Will Meet President Macron, Trudeau And That’s All – Obasanjo

Source: Sahara Reporters

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has said President Bola Tinubu’s United Nations trip will not solve Nigerian problems as he (Obasanjo) knows those the president will likely be meeting.

Obasanjo noted that the Nigerian government’s announcement of trimming the number of people attending the United Nations General Assembly was no news, adding that Tinubu would be meeting with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, and French president, Emmanuel Macron, and that “will not solve any problem.”

The former president, who ruled Nigeria from 1999 to 2007 stated these in an interview published by TheCable on Monday.

He said, “Tinubu says he has trimmed the number of people attending the United Nations General Assembly. Is that news? He will meet with Justin Trudeau, and he will meet with Emmanuel Macron. That will not solve any problem.”

(Photos Credits: Google)

BREAKING: NNPP Expels Presidential Candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso From Party As Crisis Deepens

Source: Sahara Reporters

The National Executive Committee of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has expelled its presidential candidate in the recent general elections and former governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, from the party following his alleged refusal to appear before the Disciplinary Committee.

SaharaReporters earlier reported that Kwankwaso had been earlier suspended by the party’s leadership at the National Convention on August 29 in Lagos.

Recall that the National Executive Council (NEC) of the NNPP set up a Disciplinary Committee and directed it to invite Kwankwaso to defend allegations of gross anti party activities and mismanagement of party/campaign funds within five days.

The NEC had warned that, failure to appear before the Disciplinary Committee, Kwankwaso would be expelled from the party in line with the provisions of the party’s constitution 2022 (as amended).

Consequently, Mr Abdulsalam Abdulrasaq, the Acting National Publicity Secretary of NNPP, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos, that the NEC had expelled Kwankwaso with immediate effect because of his refusal to honour the committee’s invitations.

Contractors Insisting On Asphalt Roads Must Sign Undertaking – Umahi

Source: Channels TV

The Minister of Works, Dave Umahi says no federal contractor will be forced to use concrete technology for road construction in the country

He, however, maintained that contractors insisting on asphalt roads must sign an undertaking that the roads would last for at least thirty years, which is the designed shelf life.

He stated this today in Abuja during his maiden press briefing since assuming office.

This is coming barely a week after the minister had said no jobs would be given to any federal road contractors who resist the use of concrete technology.

My son misses his father, Zelensky’s wife bemoans Ukraine war

Source: Vanguard paper

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska has shared the excruciating experience of the impact of war on her family since Russia invaded in February 2022.

In an interview with BBC, Olena Zelenska said the family including her son has missed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“This may be a bit selfish, but I need my husband, not a historical figure, by my side,” she said.

She also spoke of the family missing spending time together.

“But we stay strong, we have strength both emotionally and physically. And I am sure we will handle it together,” she added.

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Olena Zelenska spent months in hiding in secret locations with her children.

WaterGo (

)