Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s two months in office very wonderful – Sen Mustapha; Yakubu, INEC admin staff meet to resolve logistics problems

Tinubu’s two months in office very wonderful – Sen Mustapha

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

The Senator representing Kwara Central District at the National Assembly, Saliu Mustapha, has described the two months of President Bola Tinubu’s administration as ‘very wonderful’.

Mustapha said Tinubu has exhibited the highest level of democratic principles within his short time in office.

He asserted on Friday while speaking as a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme.

The senator believes that the president has done very well managing the country and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said, “He ( Tinubu) has exhibited the highest level of democratic principles. For me, the last two months have been very wonderful. He has done very well in managing both the country and the party. And we are not complaining. As I said, every party, every house comes up with a strategy as to how best it suits its situation.”

Yakubu, INEC admin staff meet to resolve logistics problems

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, met in Lagos on Thursday with the commission’s administrative secretaries to review the 2023 general elections.

Yakubu said the meeting was to identify some of the administrative issues that affected INEC’s performance in the last general elections.

He said, “This meeting is to identify the areas of strength to consolidate where necessary.

“Also, the meeting with the administrative officials was to identify the weakness, in other to come up with actionable recommendations for improvement in future elections“

Therefore, based on the feedback from the public, the commission has also identified these challenges and how to resolve them for future elections.

“Among them were late arrival of election materials to some polling units, inefficient service at polling units by trained officials, management of the BVAS technology, and insecurity of facilities and personnel,” he said.

Zamfara Assembly Confirms 18 Nominees As Commissioners

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Zamfara State House of Assembly has screened and confirmed 18 nominees sent to the state legislature by Gov. Dauda Lawal for appointment as commissioners.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau, the state capital, on Thursday by the Public Relations Officer of the House, Mallam Nasiru Biyabiki.

The Agency of Nigeria reports that the seventh assembly of the state recently announced the receipt of the 18 nominees for confirmation.

“The nominees were screened and confirmed at the Assembly’s plenary in Gusau on Thursday.

“The confirmed commissioners included Sule Adamu, Salisu Musa, Kabiru Birnin-Magaji, Yau Haruna-Bakura, Abdurrahman Tumbido, Lawali Barau, Nasiru Ibrahim, Tasiu Musa and Mannir Haidara.

“Among the confirmed nominees also are Capt. Bala Mairiga (retd); Abdulaziz Sani (SAN), Ahmed Yandi, Wadatau Madawaki, Aisha Anka, Bello Auta, Abdulmalik Gajam, Mahmud Muhammad and Dr Nafisa Maradun,” the statement read in part.

Remi Tinubu Visits Buhari In Daura

Photo Credit: The Sun papers

First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday visited former President Muhammadu Buhari at his residence in Daura, Katsina State.

According to a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, Mrs Tinubu, who was accompanied by the wife of the Vice President, Nana Shettima, expressed her gratitude for the former president’s paternal support and used the opportunity to inquire about his well-being.

Mrs Tinubu who also prayed for long life, and good health for Buhari, appealed for continued support, not only for the administration of President Bola Tinubu but for Nigeria as a whole.

