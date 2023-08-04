Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s two months in office very wonderful – Sen Mustapha; Why I Visited Buhari – First Lady

Tinubu’s two months in office very wonderful – Sen Mustapha

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria)

The Senator representing Kwara Central District at the National Assembly, Saliu Mustapha, has described the two months of President Bola Tinubu’s administration as very wonderful.

Mustapha said Tinubu has exhibited the highest level of democratic principles within his short time in office.

He made the assertion on Friday while speaking as a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme.

The senator believes that the president has done very well managing the country and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Photo Credit: Google

Why I Visited Buhari – First Lady

Photo credit: Leadership

First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has given reasons why she paid a courtesy visit to immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari at his Daura residence in Katsina State.

The first lady who was accompanied on the visit by the wife of the vice president, Nana Shettima, said the visit was to check on the former president and thank him for the fatherly support he gives always.

In a statement by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, she prayed for long life , good health and more support from him not only for the administration of President Bola Tinubu but Nigeria as a whole.

In his brief remarks after the visit, the former president expressed appreciation noting that the visit which was to see how he is settling down to life after public office was remarkable.

“As you can all see, she came to check up on me and see that I am doing okay,” he said.

Others who were there with the first lady were the wife of the Katsina State governor, Dikko Radda and the wife of the speaker, Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Daura, among other APC women chieftains in the state.

Igbo demands cabinet slot in Niger, cites revenue generation

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Igbo community in Niger State has called on Governor Mohammed Bago to appoint one of their own into his cabinet to reciprocate their contribution to the state’s Internally Generated Revenue.

They also alluded to their support for the governor and averred that it would be in line with his promised ‘all-inclusive’ government.

The Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Niger State chapter, Chief Valentine Oparaocha, who spoke to our correspondent on Thursday in Minna, insisted that Bago’s cabinet would not be complete without at least one Igbo man on board.

Tinubu nominates Keyamo as minister

Photo Credit: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu has nominated former spokesperson for the Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo as minister.

Keyamo’s name as a ministerial nominee was announced on Friday.

President Bola Tinubu had on Wednesday sent an additional list of 19 nominees.

