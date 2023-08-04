Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s two months in office very wonderful – Sen Mustapha, Hoodlums attack Ekiti APC members, destroy property

Tinubu’s two months in office very wonderful – Sen Mustapha

The Senator representing Kwara Central District at the National Assembly, Saliu Mustapha, has described the two months of President Bola Tinubu’s administration as very wonderful.

Mustapha said Tinubu has exhibited the highest level of democratic principles within his short time in office.

He made the assertion on Friday while speaking as a guest on Arise Television’s Morning Show programme.

The senator believes that the president has done very well managing the country and his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Hoodlums attack Ekiti APC members, destroy property

No fewer than four persons, including a businessman, Chief Bode Olayinka, were injured and goods worth millions of naira were destroyed at Efon Alaaye, Efon Local Government Area of Ekiti State when a group of hoodlums unleashed violence on some All Progressives Congress chieftains in the area.

Sources alleged that the attack was connected with the forthcoming local government elections billed to hold in December across the local government areas and local council development areas in the state.

One of the victims, Mr Olaitan Olayinka, alleged that the assailants, numbering about 20, attacked them with cutlasses, Dane guns and other weapons in front of his family house where he was relaxing on Monday evening.

Olayinka, who had plasters on his forehead, on Thursday, narrated his ordeals in the hands of the hoodlums, alleging that a political leader in the local government area was behind the incident in a bid to silence other aspirants in the forthcoming election.

Expert warns as Nigerians convert power generators from petrol to gas

Nigerians have become more innovative following the removal of fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu on May 29.

Tinubu’s sudden decision to stop the oil subsidy regime brought about a sharp rise in the price of petrol. From an average of N200, petrol now sells at a price above N600 per little.

The hike in fuel price has affected the cost of transportation, as well as both tangible and intangible goods. While the government is looking for ways to reduce the cost of transportation through the conversion of petrol buses to ones that could use Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), the authorities pay no attention to electricity power generators.

Nigeria, as a nation, is still suffering from power problems. The nation has the lowest access to electricity globally, with about 92 million persons out of the country’s 200 million population lacking access to power, according to the Energy Progress Report 2022, released by Tracking SDG 7.

Palliative: MAN, LCCI demand more interventions from FG

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria and the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry have called on the Federal Government to put in place more measures that the organized private sector to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

The manufacturers and commerce chamber, commended President Bola Tinubu for promising to roll out interventions that would cushion the effect of the hardship across the socio-economic brackets.

MAN, however, noted that the best palliative that the government could offer was to remove the binding constraints that had bedevilled the productive sector.

According to the association, this would engender job creation, payment of salaries and boost production capacity, with the attendant lower prices and improved availability.

