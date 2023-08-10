Today’s Headlines: Tinubu’s Pushback Over Academic Records Is Suspicious – Agela Liu; Sanusi Visits Tinubu After Meeting Leaders Of Niger Coup

Tinubu’s Pushback Over Academic Records is Suspicious – Atiku’s US Lawyer

Counsel to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, Angela Liu, has pointed out that the “vigorous opposition” by President Bola Tinubu over his academic records is suspicious.

A US court had dismissed a suit seeking Tinubu’s academic records after Atiku withdrew the case.

An aide to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Phrank Shaibu, noted that his principal withdrew the suit in order to avoid abuse of court processes.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, Liu said Tinubu should be eager to clear the controversy surrounding his academic records at the American institution.

“Mr Tinubu should have been keen to clear up any inconsistencies in his academic achievements and set the records straight by allowing the expedition of the legal process,” she said.

“If there is an explanation for the discrepancies we have identified, we would think that Mr Tinubu would be eager to provide it.

President Bola Tinubu and the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi met behind closed doors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday night.

The meeting comes after Sanusi returned from Niger Republic, where he met with the military junta that seized power from the democratically elected President Muhamad Bazoum.

The former CBN Governor arrived at the Presidential Villa around 8:25pm.

His arrival came immediately after a high delegation of the Nigeria Islamic Ulama met with the President.

When asked about his visit to Niger, Sanusi simply said, it’s fine.

As at the time of filing this report, Sanusi was still meeting with Tinubu.

Why Nigeria Needs Leader like Obi–Dr. Obidigbo

Dr. Chike Obidigbo, a former governorship aspirant in Anambra State and an Industrialist is one man who believes that Nigeria has all it takes to be a developed and prosperous nation if not for the stranglehold of the colonialists and the naive corrupt tendencies of the political class. In this interview, he talks about the need for men of character and vision to take the leadership of the nation and rescue it from lacklustre state.

Analysts are of the opinion that Nigeria has not made significant progress over the years despite its enormous potentials. Do you also share this view?

Nigeria is never a nation. It was Awolowo that aptly described Nigeria as a mere geographical expression. We cannot grow or develop with the way we are. There was no day people came together and decided in Nigeria that they should now become a nation or country. It was never decided and that tells you that what we have in Nigeria is an assemblage of groups of very independent people by the British and they did this specifically for their own benefits. As long as the British benefits from such contraption, you don’t expect development because it was not intended to be so. There will be no development in the real sense of it because Nigeria is not free and truly independent. It is a continuous game of who dominates who, a continuous fight, there is a lot of in-fighting and this infighting is instigated because so long as Nigeria is not united as one, there won’t be decision making that will affect the true development of this country. It is not our making because we are in serious bondage and it will continue. Unfortunately for us, those people who are in a position to do something about it are the people that are benefiting from the mess and because of the shortsightedness of the black man, they will never see anything wrong in what they are doing. Until Nigeria gets to that level where people at the decision making level have the interest of the people at heart, we are going nowhere.

National Assembly Will be fair to all in constitution review – Barau

Ahead of another planned constitution review, the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has assured members of the movement for the creation of Tiga and Gari states from Kano State that the National Assembly would be just to all during the review of the 1999 Constitution.

Senator Barau stated this when members of the movement led by Senator Mas’ud El-Jibrin Doguwa paid him a courtesy call at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

The Deputy Senate President, who chairs the Senate Committee on Constitution Review, said the 10th Assembly would give all groups advocating state creation equal opportunities to present their cases.

Senator Barau, according to a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Alhaji Mudashir Ismail, commended the members of the movement for Tiga and Gari states for sustaining the tempo over the years.

